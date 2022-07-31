My View: Those who use broad brushes miss the finer points

In recent years, more so than ever, I have noticed that people tend to paint with wider and wider brushes. The statements that are thrown about by pundits, politicians – national, state, and local – and even school board candidates are dangerous enough, but then they are repeated and posted on social media until their words become as dangerous and sharp as weapons.

When emergency Covid-19 quarantine regulations are compared to the Holocaust by Williamsville officials, the brush is wide. When national politicians “can’t remember” or even defend seditious actions in which they participated, the brush is wide. When attendees at school board meetings threaten the Superintendent of Schools over mask mandates, the brush is wide.

If these statements were said and forgotten, it would be bad enough. But what starts then is a deadly game of telephone. The statements are tweeted and re-tweeted. They are posted and reposted on Facebook. They become memes. The statements themselves become weapons against anyone who doesn’t agree. This wide brush has now become a paint roller. We find ourselves in a society where disagreeing with people is akin to a call to battle. Disagreeing with friends about politics or people in politics ends friendships. Families stop talking because of political differences. Knee jerk reactions to statements by people end careers.

“Polite” society seems to have disappeared. Respecting differing thoughts and opinions of others seems to be an old-fashioned idea. Painting with a fine brush – that is, treating each person as more than just a stereotype and truly listening to people and having discussions with them, rather than just spouting social media posts as facts – seems to be a lost art. People make mistakes. That is part of the human condition. That can be treated with a fine brush, too. Our wide brush society tends to either cancel these people immediately, or their statements become dog whistles.

What if we decided to listen instead of just talking? How many of us have been in a conversation with people who respond to us so quickly that it is evident that they have been preparing their response ever since they stopped talking? They have not truly been actively listening to anything we have said. This monologue-type dialogue moves us nowhere, right? For us to truly have conversations, we must listen and digest what others have to say before we speak. This takes time and energy. We must put our own paint brushes aside, so we can clearly and cleanly hear and appreciate the other life artists.

What if adults decided to embrace a growth mindset? This concept is one that is integral to have as a successful student, but I believe it is also something that we should carry with us throughout our lives. Just because we read or hear something that ticks a box for us, that doesn’t mean that everyone else needs to know that or that it must become the only thing that defines us. What we have read or heard can become a part of our bigger life painting if we paint with a smaller brush. If we read or hear something that makes us wonder, we could dig a little deeper. Most artists use more than just black and white in their paintings. They use more than primary colors. Their palettes are a blend of many shades. Their paintings have texture and perspective. That’s what makes them interesting.

I think we can be better artists. I think we can use finer brushes and paint better life pictures as a result.