My View: Thomas Merton has much to teach about respecting those who disagree with us

Entering into dialogue with those of differing opinions can be challenging. On more than one occasion I’ve found myself wholly discounting, or worse, disrespecting another whose outlook on a particular subject is anathema to me.

When differences arise, I find myself not only unwilling to listen to others’ opinions, but am also prone to assuming they don’t have anything valuable to say about anything at all. This is especially true with respect to others who subscribe to political ideologies contrary to my own.

Sadly, I’m afraid that I am far from alone in allowing this flaw to continue as a personality trait. In this time of radical political polarization I find it increasingly necessary to control my tendency to view others as nothing more than their political views.

Fortunately I‘ve been assisted in my ongoing struggle to rid myself of this defect through the writings of Thomas Merton, the Trappist monk and Catholic priest who lived from 1915-1968. He was a man of the world before his conversion to an ascetic life. He graduated from Columbia University and taught for a time at St. Bonaventure University in Olean. In spite of the fact that he lived most of his life in a monastery, he communicated, primarily by written correspondence, with a large variety of people around the world and was a prolific writer.

Pope Francis addressed the United States Congress in 2015. He spoke of four Americans who, through “hard work and sacrifice – some at the cost of their lives,” were able to build “a better future” and “shape fundamental American values.” The four were: Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton.

Professor Gregory Hillis cites Merton often in his recently released book, "Man Of Dialogue: Thomas Merton’s Catholic Vision." One chapter of the book explores Merton’s advocacy for peace. Merton wrote during the Cold War, at a time when many believed nuclear annihilation was inevitable, however his thoughts seem to apply to the current political divisiveness in our country.

Not only do they seem appropriate to our current state of affairs but they are deeply convicting, cutting to the core of my propensity to demonize those on the opposite end of the political spectrum. In applying a theology of nonviolence Merton theorized how we, as humans, tend to demonize our political advisories.

Hillis highlighted this when he wrote, “In 'Blessed Are the Meek,' Merton referred to the incessant temptation we have to demonize our adversaries, to view them as totally unreasonable, wicked and evil, particularly when we are appealing to what we understand to be higher ideals. Such temptation emerges out of the divisiveness that characterizes human society, a divisiveness that is the root of violence.”

Merton argues that to overcome this propensity, we might benefit from the theology of the Incarnation, of God becoming fully human in the person of Jesus (while remaining fully God) and thereby divinizing humanity. When we recognize the divinity of Christ in those who adhere to a political philosophy that is distasteful to us, we come to see them not so much as advocates for what is alienating to us, but rather as fellow creations of a loving God.

We must be ready to reject what is demonstrably false, violent, hateful, dehumanizing, and divisive, in our political advisories without demonizing those who advance such a political ideology. This is challenging, to be sure, but necessary to remain a civilized and united nation. Merton’s insights on the theology of the Incarnation have helped me in the difficult task of respecting the person in spite of ideological differences.