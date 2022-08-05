My View: This snowbird is happy to fly back in summer

After spending more than four decades of serious labor in Buffalo, for the first time, I am officially a snowbird, roaming around and soaking up the refreshing Southern California winter offerings, as a consequence of hanging up my gloves. In other words, I’m retired.

Such privilege entitles me to dedicate quality hours to our grandkids’ growing years in Temecula, California. In this new era, I became the honored commander, after school, of a household of budding teens who can stuff themselves with processed calories without distorting their anatomy; who find solace in the comfort of “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” series; who play mesmerizing video games and watch amusing YouTube vlogs; and who, with the help of grandpa’s threatening bark, complete their school homework prior to draining their batteries in extracurricular pursuits.

Obviously, busy as buzzing bees is the name of the game. Thanks to this constant forced mobility, I scraped inches off my pampered, lazy Buffalonian waistline. Now, I don’t have to suck in my belly to read the numbers on our scale.

Unquestionably, the warm sunny California winter is a stark contrast to Buffalo’s numbing, freezing wind chills. I start my day hearing the sweet chirps of mating birds, instead of waking up startled by the wild roars of plowing giants. I monitor the invigorating and healing effects of chlorophyll on the meadowlands, instead of observing the sorry slow death cycle of snow-choked bushes. I accomplish a breezy two-mile walk daily like a minimalist, without layering myself in bulky sweater and goose-feathers jacket.

I can speed away for miles without being mentally paralyzed by the agonizing anxiety of accidentally swirling about on black ice – and I can leisurely inhale the delicate bouquet of blooming flowers without filling my nasal passages with sleet.

Nonetheless, would I settle for the Temecula sun forever, where I can welcome each daybreak with phalanges free of crippling arthritic pain flare-ups? Let me rephrase the question: would I trade Josh Allen’s camp for the suburbs of the LA Rams indefinitely? Fat chance! Buffalo owns, in my book of wisdom, the best summer and fall.

Among other positives, it is in Buffalo where I refined my photographic skills by joining the Science Museum Camera Club. I encountered a unique breed of mankind that finds the words jpeg and pixels music to its ears, where mirrorless cameras are high end reflective mirrors of one’s hushed artistic emotion, where I learned to sense the breathing colors in monochrome, and where there’s shimmering loveliness as the sun retires for a nocturnal interlude.

Yes, I’m huddling with an army of “sharp shooters” who freely share the intricacies and the winning secrets of their trade. What a bunch of distinctive, desirable species! Such friendly persuasion is priceless. Besides, where else can I catch the infectious crescendo drumbeats of the “Let’s Go Buffalo” anthem as amplified by the diehard BILLievers days before Bills pandemonium? Only within ear’s reach of Buffalo do I get free, unlimited refills of these endorphin stimulants.

These are the euphoric juices that keep me going before it’s once again time for the welcoming hello of my California winterland.