My View: This is an important time of year for positive thinking

I’ve come to realize that invisible gifts can be just as important as ones that are wrapped. This is especially true for advanced adults who begin to ask themselves if they have lived meaningful lives – if they have loved enough, learned enough, helped make the world a better place.

Some of these unseen gifts are “insights,” “perspective” and “worldly wisdom.” Some claims to knowledge have passed Dr. Johnson’s famous “test of time.” As the author of a book that has made libraries of other books possible, the foundational Dictionary of the English Language (1755), he can be taken at his word.

When you have lived long enough to remember using a fountain pen, typewriter and carbon paper, you are entitled to give yourself a poetic license and hang up a shingle as an official cracker-barrel philosopher (now available at Home Depot and Walmart). I have a friend, a retired professor of archeology, who has spent a lifetime trying to figure out what to make of a “diminished thing” (Robert Frost’s 1916 “The Oven Bird”). This seems to be his rearview mirror of life.

Even though he has imbibed thousand-year-old wines that have been preserved in amphoras discovered on the bottom of the Aegean sea off the Turkish coast, he feels unfulfilled. Even though he spent many summers at an archeological site in Pompeii where he dug up a lava-preserved figure of a lesser, but previously unknown, goddess, he feels somewhat empty.

He’s not satisfied with the life he has excavated. He doesn’t think his cup is full as he quaffs it, if any goblet could be large enough for him. “More” is always the missing ingredient for him.

This is his mistake. Taking the measure of one’s life doesn’t have to be a matter of half empty-half full. Each tumbler should be valued for its distinct taste. The unlived life, as he imagines it, is his regret, if not torment. He thinks about what might be left for him to do, not what he has done as a vintage memory.

He reminds me of James Agee, brilliant author of “Let Us Now Praise Famous Men,” a poetic documentary of Alabama farmers during the Great Depression, who wrote to Father Flye, his childhood mentor, “I am thirty and have missed irretrievably all the trains I should have caught.” Agee caught quite a few, including the Seaboard Express of fame, but he didn’t see it that way.

Arthur Miller, one of our most celebrated playwrights, said at one point, “I never had a critic in my corner in this country.” I doubt if a Nobel Prize would have changed his mind. Even as he gained global stature as a writer, he turned to carpentry for satisfaction.

My invisible gift to my friend this year will be to suggest that he would do well to find and affirm meaning in the life he has led. He may want to add another cup of satisfaction, but each one he savors has its own pleasure. His life’s tankard is as full as it needs to be.

If he asks for clarification of this metaphor, I’ll suggest that one’s accomplishments can be thought of as a champagne-tasting: Each flute has its own “nose.”

Of course, my friend is unlikely to change, so maybe I’m talking to myself and anyone else who may need a flagon of self-kindness during the holiday season: Embrace the values inherent in the life one has actually lived.

If you’re a teetotaler or tend to take that extra drink, not to worry. You can’t pour a metaphor into a bottle. But metaphors can be useful, and some, such as “melting pot” and “living” Constitution have made progress possible in America.

Most of us have good reasons to treat ourselves to a “cup of kindness” (Robert Burns, 1788) and self-acceptance a few times a year, if not always, as an affirmation of what I might call the “living past.”

At the same time, let us not forget during these festive seasons those who need real socio-economic gifts.