My View: Think twice berfore accepting a pony as a prize

So, OK, here is the story. A question for you is at the end. The year is 1974. You are at your class of 1962 10-year high school reunion. You dance with your husband, enjoy the meal, reminisce with old acquaintances, enjoy the evening.

As the evening winds down, they announce the presentations of awards. Each person named gets an ashtray (yes … ashtray), or a bottle of spirits. Then the MC says the next award is for the person the committee decided worked the hardest in the last 10 years. That is the person with the most children.

That person was me. I went up to get my ashtray, but instead got a small wrapped box that when opened contained a small horse from a child’s cavalry set. I just stood there looking at it, and someone said, “Don’t you want it?” They were giving me a horse.

I was stunned; my husband was delighted. He always wanted a pony as a child and now we had a horse. It turned out that it was a Welsh mountain pony, bigger than you picture a pony, but smaller than a horse. The donor bought two of them at an auction, kept one and donated the other to lucky me.

My husband went out to get a used saddle the next day. The pony was large enough that I could have ridden it. However, it turns out that no one could, because the pony didn’t want anything to do with this “giving rides” stuff. He was fine if you looked at him or fed him, but didn’t even want to be brushed. We called a vet, who said he might be less wild if he were gelded. So a date was set.

That morning, hubby left early for the shop to get the guys started and was to be back by 8 to help the vet. No sooner had he turned the corner when the vet arrived. I said my husband would be back by 8 as agreed and he said, “We don’t have to wait for him. You can help me.”

To say I was reticent would be an understatement. Leaving four children in bed, I went to help. I will not stand in line to do it again. At 7:45, my husband drove in as the vet was leaving the shelter, wiping his hands on a towel. He called out, “C’mon, your wife says you’re next.” Husband was not happy. (I don’t think I ever convinced him I never said that.)

Gelding did not help, so the vet recommended an animal psychologist, who told us that the pony was deranged, had obviously been abused and would never be suitable for riding. I found out later that the donor had bought the ponies for $5 at the auction.

We kept the pony. Some time later, we moved. I got custody of the pony and the four children. My new place had room for the children, but not the pony. An acquaintance had room in her barn and boarded it there. Then she moved and couldn’t keep it.

A retired farmer I knew when I was a child said it would be nice to have an animal around again, so he took the pony and we visited now and then. One day a of couple years later he called and said he had bad news. That morning the pony went to the other side of the corral, ran headlong into the side of the barn, fell over, got up, went across the corral and did it again. After the fourth time, he put the pony down.

We buried it in the field behind his barn. In spite of everything, it was sad that the poor thing came to that kind of end.

My question to you the reader is this: What was the reunion planning committee thinking when it decided it was a good idea to give a $2.50 horse to a person with four children under 7 years old?