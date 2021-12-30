My View: There's more to music than meets the ear

I was able not only to witness the music from these artists but also to see how much folks are craving just a bit of normalcy during these abnormal times. I’ll admit that I got choked up more than a couple of times during the show. I suspect that many there did also. The concert surely evoked a heavy dose of nostalgia for many whom I suspect came from a belief that the music comes from a simpler time.

There’s more to the rich musical legacy than what we see and hear when artists come to town. There are many artists who have come out of the great music scene here in Western New York. Live music venues throughout our region give local talent an opportunity to showcase their music. There are a multitude of genres that these musicians work hard at. I urge everyone to get out and support their work. Even high school musicals give students the opportunity to learn and grow.

Please support dedicated resources for music education in schools. Music education facilitates academic achievement. Not only do students who study music develop musical abilities they receive benefits that extend to other academic areas leading to overall scholastic success. Music teachers have gifts and talents that foster students’ love of music that will be with them for a lifetime.