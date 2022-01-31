My View: There's just something about coming back home

It seems more and more of us, especially Generations Jones and X, are returning to the where we grew up here in Western New York. Though each of us came to the decision based on unique circumstances, I can imagine a number of factors contributing to the trend, most having to do with family, friends, finances and lifestyle changes. In the minds of many pilgrims, I would guess, there is an idealized perception of the past that serves to justify such a bold move.
Family members who held down the fort are likely the biggest reason for our return. And there are friends and acquaintances who never left the area, or who had returned as part of an earlier wave. There would be a reunion of sorts. There is also hope of becoming part of a community based on common values and interests. Bills Mafia, the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation, various local halls of fame and cultural groups come to mind.
Yet nostalgia can be a tricky thing, especially when built on flimsy generalizations about the kind of people living in a particular area. All it takes is one road rage incident, or one display of animal or child abuse to remind us that there are good and ugly people everywhere. Regarding family and old acquaintances, we might soon recognize that leopards don’t change their spots, and we become sharply aware of why we left in the first place.
So, if not necessarily the people, perhaps it has something to do with the place that draws us back. While it’s hard to sell Western New York as a friendly climate, I can say that after living 10 years in Colorado and suffering through two catastrophic forest fires, I am one who greatly appreciates the abundance of precipitation in all its forms, as well as the green life it begets.
For some, the notion of returning to a place that has barely changed over the years is alluring – those streets and parks where we once walked and rode bikes still exist. There is a sense of stability and perpetuity – that the soul is connected to the landscape. And while the spiritualists of Lily Dale might promulgate that spirits move unfettered by physical locations, cemeteries offer a chance to meditate on those who came before us.
On the other hand, the City of Buffalo has become an attraction largely because it has changed so much. It has risen from the ashes of the previous century to stand proud as an example of how rubble can be turned into art, and how old can become new.
For many of us, there will be times when we feel like a stranger in a familiar land. Thomas Wolfe, Sigmund Freud, H.G. Wells and the Bible all tell us through their respective insights that we can never go back to our origins. Life is a one-way ticket, and the ride is a rough one. So maybe it’s better not to think of it as the old home, but rather a place of respite on a greater journey.
For my part, I will try to enjoy whatever company I’m in as I go about appreciating what is special about our little spot on the planet. Mostly I’ll keep eyes and ears on Lake Erie. It is not just one of the world’s greatest natural resources, but also a source of great inspiration. From the phantasmagoric summer sunsets on Van Buren Bay to the armies of white waves that assault the pier in Dunkirk in the fall and spring, there is something for all my moods.
Pete Howard teaches at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School.