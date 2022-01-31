My View: There's just something about coming back home

So, if not necessarily the people, perhaps it has something to do with the place that draws us back. While it’s hard to sell Western New York as a friendly climate, I can say that after living 10 years in Colorado and suffering through two catastrophic forest fires, I am one who greatly appreciates the abundance of precipitation in all its forms, as well as the green life it begets.

For some, the notion of returning to a place that has barely changed over the years is alluring – those streets and parks where we once walked and rode bikes still exist. There is a sense of stability and perpetuity – that the soul is connected to the landscape. And while the spiritualists of Lily Dale might promulgate that spirits move unfettered by physical locations, cemeteries offer a chance to meditate on those who came before us.

On the other hand, the City of Buffalo has become an attraction largely because it has changed so much. It has risen from the ashes of the previous century to stand proud as an example of how rubble can be turned into art, and how old can become new.