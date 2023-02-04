What a year.

What an unprecedented series of historic hardships and devastating tragedies, punctuated by the highs and lows of a Buffalo Bills season that took on unique and unexpected significance before it even began. To put it bluntly, in the past 12 months this community has gone through hell.

This is particularly true for the residents of East Buffalo, who were first targeted by a racist gunman and then felt the disproportionate impact of the Christmas blizzard. Writing an essay that includes these deadly events, which are rooted in inequity and oppression, but that also focuses on the fortunes of a corporate, professional football team might seem to an objective reader to be inappropriate or even wrong. I think those of us who call Western New York home and understand what this team has meant to members of this community over generations know that the trials or tribulations of the community at large and those of the team are inextricably linked.

We know this team – led by individuals like Josh Allen, Stephon Diggs, Dion Dawkins and even newcomers like Von Miller – is different. There were plenty of teams throughout the drought with players who were as connected to the community as Willis McGahee was to Dave & Busters. This team, however, showed up for the community in its darkest moments. They seem to understand what it means to be a Buffalo Bill and that in the minds of Bills fans they represent us to a nation that has a handful of less than glamorous perceptions about who we are (see wide right, frozen tundra, closed factories, etc.). This team, unlike any in decades, fits that bill. We don’t just ride with them, they ride with us.

This brings me to my main point. To win a championship, to be the one team of 32 that separates and reaches the finish line, to hoist the trophy and reap the glory, a team needs talent, will, depth and – equally as important – they need luck. Multiple things need to go your way over the course of a season. Good bounces, blown calls and few injuries are some of the critical ingredients for Super Bowl success. Even a team with neutral luck faces a nearly impossible feat. This team, like this community, did not have neutral luck. They faced every obstacle possible over 2022 culminating with the most difficult, emotionally wrenching event to occur on a field of sport in our collective memory.

With all that, they still had a chance. They controlled the No. 1 seed going into the week 17 matchup when Damar Hamlin fell. They played two more games against division opponents and won and then faced the same team who bore witness to their nightmare less than three weeks later. And they were favored by six points!

If this team, with this adversity, won it all it would have been one of the greatest victories and narratives in sports history. It didn’t happen and in retrospect it’s easy to understand why.

I am not here to excuse every coaching decision, draft pick and free agent signing. There are plenty of things to question that go beyond being able to overcome a season of overwhelming adversity. At the end of the day, I am willing to give them the grace they deserve. I am proud of them as human beings as much as players. They have been through the wringer. They ran out of gas and got knocked down after withstanding blow after blow.

They will get back up. We are Buffalo, we always get back up.