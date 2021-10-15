My View: There’s more to love with bulldog Bruno

When I retired from teaching and all of our six children were married in homes of their own, I found an animal board on eBay, where I was a seller, and found a discussion board where I loved looking at all the beautiful “fur babies,” as their proud owners called their four-legged pets.

I was looking in the paper, printing out photos from the animal board, but nothing worked.

“No more pets,” my husband, Dennis, insisted. “I don’t want to be tied down to a dog. Too much work and cleanup.”

“If you wanted anything as much as I want a dog, I would want you to have it,” I pleaded. Finally, “Well, maybe someday, but not right now. Not for a long time.”

The next morning at Mass I prayed for my loved ones, the world, the sick, the suffering, for peace, and for a dog.

When I arrived home, the phone was ringing.

“Hi, Mom, this is Amy. Kim and Jeremy can’t take Steve’s dog.”

Steve, a Brother of Mercy and a friend of my son-in-law Jeremy, had to find a new home for his dog and Kim and Jeremy were so looking forward to having the dog. A new home, a new baby coming and a great dog.