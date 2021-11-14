My View: There’s always room for just one more

The first. If you had a problem you needed to sort out she would drop everything to listen. The woman could have been in the middle of getting ready to go crafting with Martha Stewart and she would stop what she was doing, crack open a cold Pepsi and a bag of Milanos, pull up a chair and wait patiently for you to unpack your story.

The second, and I can hear her voice saying this: “Of course they can come over, there is always room for one more.” Here we are again about to celebrate Thanksgiving. Our country’s most cherished day of giving thanks.

It can be a very lonely day for many people. Sometimes I think as humans we just want to feel included, part of the team.

“Where are you going? Can I come, too?” But we are not always brave enough to ask. My mother was ever aware of this notion and in her own way made us aware, too. There was a time when I was in high school and my brother, home from college, discovered Suzie dragging card tables (remember those?) and folding chairs from our garage.

She set them up in every available spot in our living room, dining room, even in the hallway. She dressed the tables in makeshift tablecloths and napkins she sewed the night before from old collected fabric. There were people, some she barely knew that had nowhere to go on Thanksgiving, and she made room.

People don’t care what your house looks like, if you haven’t painted that chipped ceiling 18 years later (me), what you are serving (no idea), if you are using fine china or paper plates, or if you haven’t dusted your house in three months. No one will remember, I promise you. They will remember how you made them feel that day. The thing about “making room for one more” is everyone’s plate instantly becomes fuller.