My View: There is such a thing as face-blindness

Well, I’ve been telling my wife this for years now, but only recently is there proof: Brad Pitt and I are twins.

OK, I don’t have the matinee-idol looks, of course. But in a recent interview, he revealed his belief that he suffers from “undiagnosed face-blindness,” a condition I am quite familiar with. (In fact, Pitt revealed this in an interview in 2013, but for some reason the story got more internet traction this time around.) Prosopagnosia, as the condition is known to psychologists, is a cognitive disorder. It can be the result of injury to the brain, or, in cases such as my own, an issue stretching back to earliest childhood.

Like other disorders of the brain, face-blindness has a wide spectrum of severity. Although many consider it rare, one British study suggests 1 in 50 have some form of developmental face-blindness. I have met people online who can’t pick themselves out in family photos or can’t recognize their own children. Like Pitt’s, my face-blindness is pretty mild. I recognize most of my family members, but when I attend my wife’s family functions, I am often lost. Like Pitt, I tend to come off as aloof because half the time I don’t know who it is I’m talking to. At work, I have no problem at all, until I see my co-workers outside the building. You want to become invisible to me? Just put on a hat and – poof – you’re gone.

And despite being married for 25 years to the most beautiful woman in the world, I have on more than one occasion driven up to the wrong person when picking her up at work.

I first became aware of face-blindness while watching a 2012 interview that Charlie Rose did with painter Chuck Close, who was famous, ironically, for his portraits. At the time, it all sounded very familiar. But it wasn’t until a few years later when we attended a church fundraiser that I knew I had a problem. We had been chatting with a woman through dinner. I assumed she was an old friend of my wife’s. My wife is terrible at making introductions, so, on the way out to the car, I chided her for not introducing me to her friend.

It turned out that it was one of my mother’s dearest friends, a woman I had seen almost daily for years, and who really hadn’t changed a bit since I’d last seen her. I was floored. Even good friends I see online everyday have to reintroduce themselves if I bump into them at the library.

Why was this undiagnosed for so long? First, it’s hard to recognize a problem if you’ve been living with it your entire life; you assume everyone sees the world the same way. Second, it is very hard to diagnose, especially at milder levels; there are tests, but the tests very rarely translate into real-world experience. Third, as with dyslexia (which some scientists believe is linked to face-blindness) there is a stigma, and you’ve seen it in the backlash following Pitt’s revelation. Lastly, there is no treatment for face-blindness.

Really, the best someone with face-blindness can hope for is to understand that one is not alone, and educating those around you can be helpful so they don’t get offended when you breeze by them in the grocery store.

However, judging by the snarky responses to Pitt’s revelation that I’ve seen online, there’s a long way to go to make people understand face-blindness.

If only it was as easy to forget opinions as it is faces.