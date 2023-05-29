I finally have figured out why I spend so many chilly Buffalo evenings watching well-crafted, scenically attractive, humane, intelligent – but mainly uneventful – programs on television.

Stations air so many exciting programs that connect us to worldwide centers of entertainment and sport, immerse us in global conflicts or send on flights of science fiction and fantasy.

Why do I find it so restful to follow Agatha Christie’s punctilious Poirot as he locates the case-solving evidence in the compartment of a fake egg?

Why does the restoration of a 17th century French garden wall – brick by brick, each treated as it were the fabled Kohinoor diamond – as seen on “Escape to the Chateau,” enable me to sleep without dreaming I’ve been warehoused in a storeroom as a classified document?

No need for a cup of chamomile in order to sleep like Rip Van Winkle after watching those bricks being placed as carefully as an Egyptian archeologist shifts sand along the Nile basin (another great program, by the way) in search of the lost tomb of King Tut’s second cousin.

Why does Rick Steves’ discovery of yet another charming village in the Inner Hebrides where “old” Saxon walls contrast with “new” methods of repairing fishing nets with modified Singer sewing machines make me yawn peacefully, as I follow the gentle travels of this frugal explorer?

I couldn’t fathom my addiction to these serene programs until recently when a resounding boom nearly catapulted me out of bed in the middle of a dream where I was a little prince floating on a lily pad in Hoyt Lake.

The tremendous sonic crack of a small, but significant, earthquake, as it turned out, made me think at first that the British might be taking belated revenge for their defeat in the 1812 Battle of Lake Erie. It was such a bang that James Joyce, terrified of thunder, might have stuffed pages of “Finnegans Wake” in his ears and given up his attempt to write his work of genius.

Half on the floor, I understood why these soothing programs were serving to heal the damage being done to my inner ear by the verbal shouts of overheated politicians in our nation’s capital.

These tranquil programs help me block out some of the political noise that soon may require me to see an ENT specialist (fortunately, there are many such experts in our town).

Here are some other possible ways in which anxiety about the fate of our noisy nation may be laid to rest: PGA Tournaments with sound muted (not that the thwack of a golf ball is disturbing); listening to a minimalist string quartet as you lie in a darkened cork-lined room and stare at the fluctuations of a lava lamp; a series of reiki treatments during which time one’s heartbeat is lowered to that of a nesting squirrel during midwinter.

If I may recall my medieval English linguistic studies during graduate school (go, Blue!), I would suggest perusing an article on “The Great Vowel Shift and Its Seismic Consequences for Shepherds in Wordsworth’s Poetry.”

Thomas Paine wrote during the American Revolution, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

If he were alive now, he might say, “These are the times when, after listening to screaming politicians, you may need to see an audiologist!”