My View: There are many different kinds of storms

Storms pursue without permission. Blizzards wreck our plans, invite hardships, devastate and obliterate. The 1977 blizzard was unforgettable. I resided in Cheektowaga then; the merciless winds blew in, around and upwards for days. The old milkbox quickly became caked with snow; the same snow blew beneath the windowsills, through the door cracks and skeleton key holes.

We were fortunate, on our way home from procuring groceries at Tops on Genesee Street, yet unaware of the speed and magnitude of the disaster, to navigate precariously on Harlem Road, then through the Cheektowaga Town Park, as a other drives came to a pathless halt right up to Walden Avenue. Later, for hours we sidled up alongside the 8-foot-long radiator in the parlor to help keep warm until the vindictive Winterfest ran out of breath.

Following the demise of the steel industry in Buffalo, my husband was working at Harmac Medical Products on Bailey Avenue when a terrific lake-effect storm prevailed. His Volvo traversed as far as West Seneca on the Thruway, when he phoned me to pick him up. Of course, I refused, describing the blinding whiteouts punishing Green Bay Road, the highest elevation in Gainsville, Wyoming County, where we had built our new home. Of course, the children shrieked in protest at my refusal to rescue their dad, and I bundled up in layers, swallowed a Xanax to help quell my chronic agoraphobia, and pointed the car westward.

Less than 10 years later, after moving away to work in Rochester and then to the North Country independent from the family, I encountered another storm in the Adirondacks, in which Lake Placid was declared a state of emergency. My one-room apartment was luckily situated within walking distance to my job as a pastry chef. Despite fastening a pair of Yaktrax, (ice and snow cleats) to my boots, I immediately became lodged in a deep snowbank and wriggled like a Weeble, amid unrelenting drifts, until I could work my way free, then pull up the front stairway of the Mirror Lake Inn by the railings to reach the kitchen, manned primarily by a breakfast cook and me, a nervous Buffalo gal.

The two of us, under the command of the inn’s general manager, prepped meals for the 64 souls in house stranded by the rigorous, freezing weather. Folks up north take these weather adventures in stride, strap on the skis and embrace the opportunity before them. That said, the city and suburbs of Buffalo have never been home to the winter Olympics – officially, that is.

Storms will no doubt continue to challenge our grit for seasons to come. I’ve learned over the years to navigate storms of every nature with faith and courage, including many personal ones. This most recent blizzard provided a mirror of our tenacity and compassion, despite its loss and suffering.

As destructive as fluctuating climate conditions can be, the everyday psychological storms we outlast seem to be the most difficult from which to recover. Where do we go when the family center just seems to dissipate before our eyes? In recent years, Covid has put all of us at risk and separated our children from their social and educational communities. Is the nation not listening to this irreversible storm? I say, hold on, firm in faith and care for one another. At least we can shovel our way out of the snow, for now.