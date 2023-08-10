A true American hero passed away on July 21, 2023. His name was Jack Walter, also known as Capt. John A. Walter, U.S. Army.

The term “hero” is thrown around in modern American culture. Is a baseball player who hits a grand slam homer in the bottom of the ninth really a hero? Has the football player who makes a spectacular catch and runs 99 yards to secure a winning touchdown as time runs out on the clock actually performing a heroic deed?

In the closing seconds of a basketball game, with his team down by 2 points, if a player tosses a ball 3/4 of the length of the basketball court to win the game, is he doing something heroic? Each of these three scenarios are insulting to true American heroes – the men and women who defend our country in the armed forces.

Jack Walter was born in Buffalo and educated in Buffalo parochial schools. He graduated from Gannon College in Erie, Pa., where he participated in the advanced Army ROTC. Upon his graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Field Artillery.

Jack went to Vietnam to serve with the 1st Calvary Division (Airmobile) 1st/21st Artillery. While in Vietnam, he served as a forward observer and artillery specialist tasked with relaying the coordinates of the enemy’s position during calls for fire and confirming accurate impacts.

Jack used his skills to save the lives of others on the battlefield. He was awarded a Silver Star for “gallantry and action while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an armed hostile enemy force in the Republic of Vietnam.” Jack, serving as artillery liaison, repeatedly came upon heavy enemy fire as he diverted devastating aerial and field artillery on enemy positions with complete disregard for his own safety.

Jack was also awarded a Bronze Star with an oak leaf cluster, representing two Bronze Star Awards. When his platoon encountered small arms and automatic weapons fire from an enemy bunker complex, he immediately called in artillery and air strikes. His pinpoint accuracy forced the aggressors to flee their fortified positions.

In addition, Jack received an Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters representing five Air Medals in total, a Vietnam Service Medal and several other awards for his service in Vietnam.

When Jack returned from Vietnam, there was no parade for him. He was not treated like a hero. Along with many other veterans who returned from Vietnam, he was treated with scorn and ridicule. There was no one to say “Welcome home, soldier” or “Thank you for your service, soldier.”

Probably the worst part of my hero’s story was what he brought home with him from having served in the jungles of Vietnam – the effects of Agent Orange. Jack had his life cut short, after undergoing numerous surgeries and heart problems due to his exposure. When Jack left us, he left behind his beautiful wife, three daughters and 10 grandchildren.

So, the next time you hear the word “hero” tossed around the field of play, I would hope you would think of my friend Jack Walter, who left this world too soon as a result of his service to his country.