My View: The wonderful world of coffee, explained

I am not a coffee guy. I did not grow up on coffee. But over 85% of the world’s population does drink coffee.

The first coffeehouses were places to exchange information. In Arabia, coffeehouses were known as “Schools of the Wise.” From Arabia, coffee migrated to Europe. When coffee was introduced in Venice in 1615, some people referred to it as the “bitter invention of Satan.” The local clergy condemned coffee, and the controversy was so great that Pope Clement VIII intervened and gave coffee papal approval. Coffeehouses opened in London in 1652 and became intellectual hangouts prompting the term “penny universities,” since a penny would get you a cup of coffee and stimulating conversations.

When coffeehouses started competing with beer and wine, many businesses and politicians were not very happy. In 1777, Frederick the Great of Prussia declared: “It is disgusting to notice the increase in the quantity of coffee used by my subjects. Everybody is using coffee; this must be prevented. My people must drink beer. His Majesty was brought up on beer, and so were both his ancestors and officers. Many battles have been fought and won by soldiers nourished on beer, and the King does not believe that coffee-drinking soldiers can be relied upon to endure hardships in case of another war.”

Irabica, Robusta, Liberica and Excelsa are the four types of coffee beans. Liberica and Excelsa coffee beans still exist but do not play a role today in the coffee business. Basically, two types of coffee beans are traded globally. Arabica is the most common (63%) and Robusta second (37%).

Caffeine is believed to exert its main effects on the central nervous system. It increases the concentration of many neurotransmitters. This results in positive effects on mood, motivation, focus and alertness in most, but not all, individuals.

Along with coffee/caffeine improving training and performance, it has also been shown to reduce mortality and morbidity. Mortality and morbidity can be confusing. Mortality is like “bringing out your dead” in the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”; it deals with death rates. Morbidities are conditions that shorten a person’s lifespan. In “The Holy Grail,” King Arthur faces off against the Black Knight in the woods. Arthur expects the knight to give up after he cuts his arm off. Instead, the knight says, “’Tis but a scratch” and continues fighting. After his second arm is cut off, he says, “Just a flesh wound.” Multiple amputations would be considered morbidities.

Some studies show coffee having favorable associations in controlling type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, gallstones, gout and renal stones. The largest risk reduction is associated with intakes of three to four cups a day.

An important aspect of coffee is not only creating a thirst for knowledge but enriching a sense of community and togetherness among people. Coffeehouses were not only for intellectuals but also for the average “Joe” to get a cup of joe and just hang out. People then did not realize how important these simple, plain, inexpensive, nonthreatening places are to our mental health, but now we understand the importance of socialization.

That must be why we have more coffeehouses than ever.