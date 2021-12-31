My View: The widows of West Girard linger in memory

It was now time to get paid, 50 cents. I cut her lawn for years and it was always the same. She’d tell me to stand in the hallway while she walked across the living room to an octagonal table that stood in the front window. It was beautiful figured mahogany with eight turned legs and a delicately pierced apron around the top. Mrs. Pfiel would glance back at me to be sure I wasn’t watching her, then she’d reach under the table’s apron and retrieve a small black change purse she kept rubber-banded and hidden for safe keeping. She’d take out two quarters to pay me and I went back home across the street.

This is how it went for years until one day, on my way from high school, I saw an out-of-state license plate on a car in her driveway. I instantly knew something had happened to Mrs. Pfiel because she was quite old and frail by now.