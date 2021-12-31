My View: The widows of West Girard linger in memory

A year or so ago I wrote a column about growing up in Kenmore in the 50s with my two older brothers, Harry and Gary … I’m Larry. I wrote about how a widow, Mrs. Cooper, whose grass I mowed, grew to become my best friend and influence in my life. This is about her next door neighbor, Mrs. Pfiel, whose grass I also cut. These two women were not overly friendly to say the least.
Garbage day on West Girard was on Thursday … it still is. Therefore, Wednesday night was a coveted time for grass-cutting because the clippings could be discarded the next morning and Mrs. Pfiel always insisted hers be done then. So every Wednesday after dinner, I headed across the street to her gray colored house to mow, rake and sweep. She always stood in the driveway and watched every swath of that old hand-push mower of hers. If I missed a tuft of grass or scalped a tree root, she let me know it. When all the clippings were raked and swept up and in a bushel basket at the curb, it was time for phase II of our Wednesday ritual.
After mowing, Mrs. Pfiel would tell me to go into her kitchen and wash my hands. The room was dark and had a breakfast nook at the far end with a built-in trestle table and benches. Every week the table was set with a lone cupcake on a plate waiting for me. I swear it was frosted with Crisco! I sat on one bench and silently choked down my “treat.” Mrs. Pfiel sat across from me on the other bench with her head resting on her hands and just stared. There was no chit chat.
It was now time to get paid, 50 cents. I cut her lawn for years and it was always the same. She’d tell me to stand in the hallway while she walked across the living room to an octagonal table that stood in the front window. It was beautiful figured mahogany with eight turned legs and a delicately pierced apron around the top. Mrs. Pfiel would glance back at me to be sure I wasn’t watching her, then she’d reach under the table’s apron and retrieve a small black change purse she kept rubber-banded and hidden for safe keeping. She’d take out two quarters to pay me and I went back home across the street.
This is how it went for years until one day, on my way from high school, I saw an out-of-state license plate on a car in her driveway. I instantly knew something had happened to Mrs. Pfiel because she was quite old and frail by now.
I rang the doorbell and her son from New England answered. He told me his mother had passed away. I had met her son a few times over the years and I offered my condolences. He told me he’d be clearing out his mom’s house and asked me if there was anything I wanted. I instantly knew my answer! “The table,” I said. I walked across the oriental-rugged living room to it. This time it was my turn to reach under the top and retrieve his mom’s black small purse and I’m sure he wondered what in the world I was doing. I handed the change purse to her son and explained his mother’s and my Wednesday grass-cutting ritual. He grinned and said he was happy to give me the table.
I’m almost 70 years old now and that table has always stood in my living room. Let me tell you, that there are not many times I have walked by it and not thought of Mrs. Pfiel and smiled. So many of my childhood memories were formed and fondly remembered because of all the widows on West Girard whom I was lucky enough to know.
