My View: The wide blue yonder – a passenger’s lament

Does anyone enjoy traveling by air anymore? You’ve got the virtual strip searches by the TSA goons and ignominy of removing half your clothes and having your luggage looked over by a total stranger.
Plus, the industry seems to charge for absolutely everything now: luggage, meals, and even extra leg room. Soon it will be: “Will you be purchasing a seat for today’s flight? That will be an extra $400. Otherwise stand in the back with the rest of the cattle.”
I wear suspenders, and they always set off the magnetometer when they wave that wand over me. The comedian Jim Gaffigan calls suspenders the “last stop for the fat guy.” Anyway, I was told: “Sir, you will have to remove your suspenders and step into our chamber of horrors and raise your arms over your head for a thorough scan.” I told the agent my pants would fall down. He looked me over, clearly deciding he wasn’t paid enough to deal with this, and said “you can pass.”
When you are finally allowed to board the airplane, you are in for fresh hell. Why do they make the aisles so narrow that only a female gymnast can walk it without smacking armrests and elbows? The average aisle width varies between 15 and 20 inches. I know they pack us in to make more money, but most Americans are more manatee than sardine.
When you finally wriggle into your seat, the discomfort really begins. The distance between armrests on most commercial airplanes is a whopping 17 inches. So, we pay the airlines good money to cram into a seat that is the width of a loaf of French bread. And if the bozo in front of you decides to put his seat back, you are doomed.
The last time I flew, I looked into accommodations for the fuller figure crowd. Believe it or not, the airlines now refer to us flabbies as “people of size,” which I found condescending, since, as far as I know, all human beings are “of size.” They will offer you seat belt extenders at no extra charge (but you cannot have two extenders). Best of all, they will allow you to purchase two seats if you are a person “of great size.”
The amusement parks have signs with height limitations – “You must be this tall to ride.” I suggest a similar test for all airline customers. If you can’t fit between these two posts (which are 17 inches apart) you are too wide to ride.
The morbidly obese are considered a protected class by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Why not extend that protection to all of us carrying a little extra insulation? Fully two-thirds of Americans are considered to be overweight. So we tubs and chubs are in the majority; isn’t it time we threw our weight around?
Give us free upgrades to first class, or perhaps add wider seating for normal people. I would even fly in the overhead bin; there is a lot more room up there.
Since we now live in the Age of Mean, some kind reader will undoubtedly scold me for making jokes about the unhealthy sin of being overweight. “How dare you make light of our national health epidemic? I hope you fall into a vat of chocolate and die!”
If I did my math right, there are 172 million overweight adults here in the USA and, like Valerie Bertinelli, we are tired of being body shamed. Although, I must admit that falling into a vat of melted chocolate sounds like fun.