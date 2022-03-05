My View: The wide blue yonder – a passenger’s lament

Does anyone enjoy traveling by air anymore? You’ve got the virtual strip searches by the TSA goons and ignominy of removing half your clothes and having your luggage looked over by a total stranger.

Plus, the industry seems to charge for absolutely everything now: luggage, meals, and even extra leg room. Soon it will be: “Will you be purchasing a seat for today’s flight? That will be an extra $400. Otherwise stand in the back with the rest of the cattle.”

I wear suspenders, and they always set off the magnetometer when they wave that wand over me. The comedian Jim Gaffigan calls suspenders the “last stop for the fat guy.” Anyway, I was told: “Sir, you will have to remove your suspenders and step into our chamber of horrors and raise your arms over your head for a thorough scan.” I told the agent my pants would fall down. He looked me over, clearly deciding he wasn’t paid enough to deal with this, and said “you can pass.”