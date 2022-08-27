My View: The wide and not-so-wonderful world of litter

I like to walk outdoors for exercise, a gift that I give myself. Recently I have noticed just how much debris and litter there is out there. It is everywhere. We have a real problem.

I try to see the humor in the audacity of some these awful litterbugs. What kind of a nut would throw a piece of furniture or a whole bag of trash out on the side of the road? Funny, but also disgusting.

Most of the litter is along the main roads, but there is also litter along residential streets, including in upscale neighborhoods. Along the main roads, much of it it has been blown by the wind deeply into the woods. There is trash even along the banks of otherwise pretty streams and creeks.

Then there’s the vast variety of trash on the streets: milk jugs, beer cans, bottles, boards, drywall, mechanical parts, chunks of metal, all kinds of paper and plastic, coronavirus masks, pieces of jewelry, electronic objects, paint, tar cans and more.

And cigarette packs. Clearly people have two bad habits: smoking and throwing the empty cigarette packs on the ground – over and over again.

Littering is part of the dysfunctional relationship between man and nature. This is also evident in all dead animals I’ve sighted along the side of the road, including deer, skunks, raccoons, foxes, squirrels and birds, including a mallard duck.

“Dead” jackets, shoes, shirts, hats and other pieces of attire can also be seen along the side of the road. One has to wonder what is going on inside a moving car that would result in men’s shorts or women’s panties being thrown out of it. Why does someone throw a sock out of a moving car?

I can only assume that these items are coming from drivers and their passengers, because I have walked enough to realize that the other pedestrians that I encounter are not taking off their underwear, panties and socks while they walk.

I have even seen pacifiers along the side of the road. I suppose I can imagine a baby or toddler throwing a pacifier away, but you have to wonder if they suffer any second thoughts or recriminations from that decision. It might even make them say their first words:

“Hey! Stop the car! I threw away my nipple simulation appliance. I must have it back. Otherwise I shall not be pacified!”

You might be saying, boy, this guy is judgmental, scolding everyone about litter. He thinks he’s special. Not really.

A few years ago, I and my 80-something mother stopped ata fast food place and ate in the car as I drove. After we finished, my mother put the trash in the big paper bag. Then, she rolled her window down enough to stuff the bag out of the car window while were going down the street. Out it went.

“Hey!“ I exclaimed. “What are you, nuts?”

“What? What are you talking about?” she asked.

“You threw that big bag of trash out the window. Why did you do that?”

“It’s no big deal,” she said. “Nobody cares. People do it all the time.”

“I don’t. It’s gross. I can’t believe you threw that big bag out.”

“Nobody cares. Don’t be silly, Silly,” she said dismissively.

It was kind of funny – as well as shocking – the way she did it. Honestly, I’m not trying to judge anyone, much less my own mother.

We could all do a little better, though, and maybe our roads wouldn’t be such a mess.