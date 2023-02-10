So there I was, a young, enthusiastic sales representative, for a large multifaceted food manufacturer. We sold a wide variety of products to the commercial trade through food service distributors. I covered an area mostly around New York State, not including the Big Apple. I sought greater opportunities, and that Canadian market was very tempting, but the politics of our company would not allow it.

It was 1975, and this story is remembered only because my loving wife has said for weeks, months and I guess years, “Will you please clean out that old stuffed closet.” So I finally started and I found a relic of my past. And that’s why the “cleaning out” has been delayed so I can relate this memory.

My company put politics aside when it saw a huge opportunity to sell one of our more profitable products – frozen dough – in Canada’s wide-open market. And who would be better to carry the message? Perhaps a young enthusiastic salesman seeking bigger and better opportunities?

After all, I vacationed on the warm, soft sand of Crescent Beach and always looked forward to our summer trips to the “near north,” fishing on a pristine lake and enjoying a “cold one” at days end. Swaying pine trees, warm breezes, punctuated by the lonely call of a loon made our annual trip a heaven on earth.

So who was better prepared than I to take on the challenge of introducing our new products in Canada? I chomped at the bit, as this is a type of an opportunity that would only come around once in my early career. One small wrinkle, it was February, and my first assignment sent me to the Labrador Peninsula.

In 1975, the February temperatures in Labrador City hovered around minus 40 degrees, with a sustaining wind of 20 to 40 mph.

My first frozen dough adventure landed me in mining camps to demonstrate a variety of pastries and breads that could be produced with our products. The underground mining camps had around 2,500 workers, and they would be the judges of my baking skills.

Good food was extremely important in these camps, as the caloric burn is very high and there had to be plenty of sustaining nourishment. Weeks earlier, there had been a riot, with the disgruntled miners burning a kitchen down.

So there I was, a salesman with a bandaged nose (after my Polaroids instantly froze to my face), a baker in a climate of mental hostility and dire physical conditions.

What to do? It was suggested that I join the groups of miners and literally break bread with them. That was an eye opener. I sat with a very slight woman who ate two complete steak dinners and then went for another serving of Chinese cuisine.

They ate everything I baked and I got wonderful reviews. Thousands of pounds of our frozen doughs were on their way to Labrador. Then the “big box” political machine of our company took over and I was no longer doing business in Canada.

But I returned home from my week in Labrador with an experience I would never forget. The story was picked up by the Buffalo Evening News, and a large reprint hung on my office wall for many years. Then it found a resting place in the back of an overcrowded closet.

Thanks to my wife, Kathleen, I tried but did not get very far in cleaning out that stuffed closet. You might say the pen is mightier than the dust pan.