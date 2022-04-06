My View: The unique privilege of serving on a jury

I’ve been summoned for jury duty before. I have always been dismissed. I had ideas why I was always dismissed. Maybe it was because I have a terrible poker face, and when cases were presented to potential jurors, I was unable to keep my feelings about said presentations off my face.

Maybe it was something else. This time, during jury selection, we wore masks – which are still required in court. We were being chosen for a murder trial and this time I was selected.

When I went home that day after jury selection, I wasn’t happy. I honestly didn’t want to serve on a jury. The next seven days of the trial changed me. Serving on this jury with 11 strangers who were vetted by both sides specifically for this case was both enlightening and disquieting.

The judge didn’t allow us to take notes during the trial (that’s his discretion); we couldn’t talk to each other or anyone else about anything we heard or saw during the five days in total that we heard opening arguments, testimony, objections, rulings, closing statements and instructions from the judge.

Many of us shared that we had trouble sleeping because all we could think about was the trial and the incredible importance of our role in the trial. This event destroyed two families, and we heard and saw testimony and evidence of that destruction. We were told repeatedly that sympathy for the victim and the defendant could have nothing to do with our decision. As a human being, that task was Herculean.

We began deliberations on a Friday afternoon and continued them on Monday morning. We took copious notes, made lists and asked to hear testimony and see evidence again. We asked to have the charges read again. We were determined to do our job to the best of our ability. We were 12 strangers brought together in this and had to become one voice. We were a jury of our community, a jury of our peers. We were educators, engineers, grant writers, office staff, delivery drivers, tech people, MBAs, recent college graduates and retirees.

We had vastly different life experiences until we were brought together to serve. We were Democrats and Republicans; we were parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. We lived in Buffalo, in the Northtowns and the Southtowns. Some of us talked a lot, some not so much.

What we all had in common was that we took an oath, to be jurors to the best of our abilities. We discussed, spent time alone processing, discussed again and continued to think. Our final poll revealed a unanimous decision – guilty of second degree murder on both counts. When we came to our verdict, it didn’t seem like any of us felt as if we had won the argument; but we knew we had made the right decision based on the evidence and testimony.

After our foreperson read our verdict and we were individually polled, we returned to the jury room. Many of us broke down. We cried for the victim; we cried for the defendant; we cried for the families. We said our goodbyes and went our separate ways – forever changed by seven days of our lives when we were chosen to serve.

So, I will tell my friends and anyone who will listen that it is really not jury “duty.” It is something that we, as American citizens, are allowed to do in our system of justice. It is an honor to serve on a jury. I understand that now.