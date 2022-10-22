My View: The trials and tribulations of downsizing

Several years ago, when my husband and I reached a “certain” age, we decided it was time to leave our largish house and move to a smaller condo. We liked the idea of moving to a high rise, so as not to have to worry about our roof, our basement and the many other wonderful responsibilities that go with home ownership.

But in moving to a smaller space, we realized we would now have the monumental task of downsizing our belongings. That became a major quandary.

We actually saw ads for professionals who specialize in helping seniors figure out the best ways to deal with moves to smaller quarters and prioritizing what to move, what to toss, what to donate, what to give to family, etc.

There are now all sorts of businesses called “800-Got Junk,” “Bagsters,” etc. But my husband and I were sure we would be up to the challenge and gallantly began this complex process. We had no clue what a daunting task this would be. The only advantage we had was the fact that we had only one month – otherwise, this would have easily dragged out for a year!

Most of our offspring live in Florida or California, so handing off furniture to them was not much of an option. The real truth is that they have tastes of their own and weren’t so keen on receiving our furniture. As for fine china, crystal and silver, it's just not on the radar screen of the younger generation.

One of the hardest chores was dealing with books and photos. Deciding which ones were really important enough to save was tough. Fortunately, we were able to donate many, many boxes of books to the Crane Library.

The photos – that was more than challenging. We had so many albums (that were rarely looked at anyhow), but they contained memories going back to our own parents and grandparents. We saved many, but then had to go through 50 plus years of our own family picitures, plus albums of our many travels and vacations.

I actually took each vacation album and picked out four favorite pix from each trip. I tearfully threw the rest away; that was really emotionally wrenching. Many family pix have been distributed and digitized.

We were taken aback when we saw how full the moving van still was. When we arrived at our condo (only 10 blocks from our house), we were shocked at how much we had actually brought, and realized we would have to continue to cull down our belongings. We thought we did a great job, but still hadn’t gotten rid of enough. I guess the saying “parting is such sweet sorrow” was applicable here, but sentimentality had to be pushed aside.

The final shock was the “upsizing” of our tech equipment and multitudes of wires, plugs, chargers, etc. There doesn’t seem to be enough space for these items to go under our desks and on top of various shelves in our den. We have whole sets of the same items in our bedroom, which we haven’t managed to tuck away into inconspicuous spots.

There are also plugs and wires on one kitchen counter (we have to have instant accessibility at all times). It is said that older people are supposed to make their homes fall and accident-proof, but try to do that with wires everywhere. Often, we come across cords, but can’t figure out where they need to go and to which tech items they need to be attached. And then we have two large TV sets, one PC, one laptop, two iPads, two iPhones, and Alexa, our “virtual assistant.”

Last, but not least, I have to mention what I wish were not on our list: our two hearing aids and their chargers. But then, like it or not, we are at a “certain” age.