My View: The Tewksbury disaster rocked our world

From our house on South Street, in Buffalo’s First Ward, directly across from the Lake & Rail Elevator, we had the best view of the Buffalo River.

On Jan. 21, 1959, looking right, we could see the Michael K. Tewksbury freighter, moored for the winter at the Standard Elevator. Looking left, we could see the MacGilvray Shiras, tied up for the winter beside the Concrete Central Elevator.

After weeks of extreme cold and heavy snow, ice packed the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek. A sudden thaw and wind-driven rain broke up the ice. The pressure of the shifting ice floes snapped the mooring lines of the Shiras.

The Shiras, loaded with grain, traveled stern first, navigated two right turns, heading toward our house. It then had to make a 90-degree left turn, around the Lake & Rail Elevator. My uncle Willo Sullivan, who lived all his life on South Street, saw thousands of lake freighters come and go in the Buffalo River. He never saw one moving in the dead of winter.

He thought he saw a “ghost ship” when the Shiras successfully made the turn, but failed to make the next left turn and rammed the bow of the Tewksbury, knocking it free of its mooring. The Tewksbury night watchman was not on the freighter – he was on shore visiting his girlfriend.