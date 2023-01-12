My View: The struggle back from a stroke was tough but it was worth the work

Wake up.

Get up.

Dress up.

Show up.

Never give up.

Eighteen years ago, I had a brain attack and for 17 years I have repeated this mantra every day. Except for the first year. The first year, I cried.

My stroke left me with complete paralysis of my left arm and some paralysis in my left leg. I was 41. Because of the location of my stroke, I was a candidate for life-saving surgery.

The doctors explained the potential risks, benefits and alternatives of a craniotomy to my family. The physicians were confident that in a year’s time I would be able to stand up from a wheelchair and take a few steps. I would still have my ability to speak and could go on to live a good life.

I was unconscious and it fell to my siblings to make this important decision for my future. Fortunately, I had completed an Advance Directive prior to my stroke and that document helped my family make choices for me. My brothers and sisters consented to my operation and on July 10, 2004, I had surgery to remove a third of the damaged right frontal lobe of my brain. And thus it began – the arduous climb to mobility and independence.

I am number 8 in the list of 10 children born to a working-class Irish Catholic couple in South Buffalo. My father, a Buffalo police officer, and my mom, a registered nurse, instilled in us a strong sense of family, a duty to care for each other and taught us that if we worked hard, nothing was beyond our grasp. I am a Buffalo girl through and through. I attended Buffalo public schools, graduated from Medaille College and had a 20-plus year award-winning career in corporate and nonprofit public relations.

But now, the really hard work began. Months of physical and occupational therapy. Learning to walk again, building muscle, finding new ways to do basic tasks and modifying my environment to accommodate my injury. Not being a patient woman by any stretch of the imagination, I was determined to do my best and worked hard enough that I could walk without a cane in four months.

None of it, nor any of the independence and wonderful life I have now, would be possible had it not been for the constant, even Herculean, support of my remarkable family and a tremendous cadre of friends.

When I was unable to speak for myself in 2004, because I had an Advance Directive that clearly stated my goals and wishes, my loved ones were able to make crucial decisions for me. An Advance Directive will help your loved ones help you. If you have not done so already, I urge you to make it a priority.

Believe me when I say there have been oceans of tears, loads of frustration and many “why me?” days and fearful nights. But thanks to my helpers and siblings and their incredible devotion, I am still living independently. Moving a bit slower, but still determined.

I’m grateful to be alive, grateful to my helpers and grateful that we are blessed with an outstanding, world-class health care system in Western New York. Now I only cry when I hold one of my new baby great-nieces or nephews in my lap.

It’s been an interesting journey. New challenges have cropped up in the last 18 years and I still work hard. I rely on a lot of people and they never disappoint. Some days are tougher than others. But in the end? Life is good.

All you have to do is wake up, get up, dress up, show up and never give up.