One of the privileges I enjoyed during 31 years as political reporter for The Buffalo News was authoring the Sunday Politics column. Before my February retirement, I often dispensed dribs and drabs of political gossip, ventured into analysis and sometimes examined our history.

On April 26, 2015, the Politics Column recalled that 150 years ago on the following day – April 27, 1865 – the funeral train bearing the body of the assassinated Abraham Lincoln paused for a few days in Buffalo before his burial in Springfield, Ill.

The column quoted several accounts from 1865, including how former President Millard Fillmore of Buffalo had boarded the train in Batavia. Holding the grand title of chairman of the “Citizens Committee on Observance of the Day of Obsequies,” Fillmore was among the dignitaries alighting from the train at the old Exchange Street station. Mayor William Fargo headed a funeral delegation that met the train and accompanied the president’s body to St. James Hall at Washington and Eagle streets, where thousands paid their respects at the open casket.

Buffalohistoryworks.com quotes the Buffalo Morning Express in a story that captured the sense of utter grief gripping the city: “We have hallowed a shrine in our midst forever, the touch of the dead main’s bier. The procession of cities and states has swept on to the West, and the funeral dirge which wailed upon us from the ocean a week ago is dying along the lakes.”

The significance of the anniversary somehow consumed me on that sesquicentennial anniversary. At lunchtime on April 27, 2015, I walked up Washington Street to the spot now occupied by M&T Bank at Washington and Eagle, where the president’s body had reposed. I tried to envision what had happened there.

But on that day, Buffalo seemed to have forgotten. Cars whizzed by, downtown workers trekked to lunch and a bustling city went about its business, oblivious. It seemed a shame that no marker commemorated the solemn milestone in our history.

Six years later, the Politics Column again recalled Lincoln’s funeral, following the death a few weeks earlier of former Common Council President George K. Arthur, the noted civil rights leader and 1985 Democratic candidate for mayor. Arthur, along with allies such as attorney Ralph Halpern, had also recognized the need for a marker at the spot.

“George was instrumental in getting all the applications and getting it going,” Halpern told the Politics Column in 2021, noting that though the City of Buffalo had authorized preliminary motions to erect a monument, they were never finalized because of continuing disruption from work at the neighboring AM&A’s building.

Today, on the 158th anniversary of a day when thousands of Buffalonians joined long lines to pay respects to Lincoln, cars still whiz by and pedestrians pass without any thought of what went on at Washington and Eagle. And still, nothing marks the spot.

Sure, those in charge of such things would like to do it. But it may take another 158 years before anything gets done.

City Hall should immediately act to place a marker at Washington and Eagle. Make it movable if necessary, or require future construction to work around it. Buffalo has waited too long. Washington and Eagle represents an important landmark in the history of our city and nation.

After all, it remains sacred ground.