My View: The special pleasures of my writing trance

It’s an invisible writing partner waking me up in the middle of the night. I’ve learned to keep a pencil and paper near my bed so I can jot them down. It surprises me how productive the mind can be when we sleep.

My objective is to share each character’s view of the world with others. It provides me with personal satisfaction and the ability to appreciate each author’s talent. The theme of each story is compelling, and I wonder why I’ve selected them. I always want to find out how the characters solve their problems.

Each revision saves the story. It’s the time to erase faulty sentences and replace them with powerful adjectives or adverbs allowing them to come alive. Letting words rest before and after each revision leaves time to enjoy this solitary pursuit.

Reading, writing and revisions move each project forward toward the finish line. Excitement builds with each new page. How will it begin? How will it end? What will happen to the characters? It’s a never-ending process that can only improve with time. A writing resource library has taken over a small bedroom office. Books of all shapes, sizes and subjects sit waiting to be read again and again. My voice longs to sit among them on someone else’s shelf.