My View: The special pleasures of my writing trance

Pencils, paper and time are best friends. I always wanted to be a writer. It was No. 10 on my list of goals and took decades to become No. 1.
My canvas must be plain white paper, without lines to distract me. Each written word is an attempt to symbolize an action, emotion or a feeling. Writing is an addiction that allows me a chance to challenge myself and the uncharted territory of my mind. Writing is a puzzle waiting to be solved with a second thought, an eraser or a revision.
Words can be compared to a feeling of contentment. The joy is in compiling scraps of paper containing random thoughts and ideas and forming them into sentences that flow. When my words struggle to reach the page, I keep on writing, hoping to move the project forward. The fun begins when moments, seconds and minutes turn into hours.
My favorite writing space is in the living room, where I can lean back on a comfortable leather sofa, with pillows propped up behind me. A small concrete guardian angel watches over me while I fumble with my thoughts.
If I had to give up writing, I’d be lost. How would I cope with the empty space of time? Each story or book begins with a title and a lead sentence, trying to entice the reader to turn to the next page. Each word is an educated risk, and thoughts percolate even when I’m sleeping. When I need to describe a character or character trait, it gets tucked into my subconscious.
It’s an invisible writing partner waking me up in the middle of the night. I’ve learned to keep a pencil and paper near my bed so I can jot them down. It surprises me how productive the mind can be when we sleep.
My objective is to share each character’s view of the world with others. It provides me with personal satisfaction and the ability to appreciate each author’s talent. The theme of each story is compelling, and I wonder why I’ve selected them. I always want to find out how the characters solve their problems.
Each revision saves the story. It’s the time to erase faulty sentences and replace them with powerful adjectives or adverbs allowing them to come alive. Letting words rest before and after each revision leaves time to enjoy this solitary pursuit.
Reading, writing and revisions move each project forward toward the finish line. Excitement builds with each new page. How will it begin? How will it end? What will happen to the characters? It’s a never-ending process that can only improve with time. A writing resource library has taken over a small bedroom office. Books of all shapes, sizes and subjects sit waiting to be read again and again. My voice longs to sit among them on someone else’s shelf.
I love the craft of writing and realize how hard it is. The more I learn, the less I know. It’s climbing a mountain of knowledge, hoping to reach the summit, and finding out it’s really a valley in disguise. The pure pleasure is in the creative process. Publication is always the end of one journey and the beginning of a new one.