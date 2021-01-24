My View: ‘The Rifleman’ reruns forged bond with Dad

My Dad was just two months shy of reaching his 101st birthday when he left us in early December 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport.
He was there for just two days when he chose to depart this world as he saw fit. In his last year and even his last weeks of a life well lived, we found on most occasions there was little left to talk about other than simple things like the weather.
Even having been a sports fanatic, he seemed to no longer fully comprehend or care about what was going on in the world around us. I believe he was just content in having me there beside him. He had begun to start to fail with logical thinking and memory.
The television was always tuned in to some Western channel on cable where Dad and I watched those old familiar and favorite shows that first made their appearances back in the 1950s, ’60s and early ’70s, such as “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” “Cheyenne,” “Maverick” and “The Big Valley.” Guys like Matt Dillon, Ben Cartwright, gambling brothers Bret & Bart Maverick, and nomadic adventurer Cheyenne Bodie were all his heroes and I think Dad could easily relate to them.
For as a Marine hero himself who saw much action during World War II in the Pacific, Dad was truly a “man’s man,” a strong, courageous and honorable straight shooter, a role model with much integrity like those Western gents he so admired.
As a kid growing up, these shows never held appeal to me with the exception of “Bonanza,” which our family always watched together on Sunday nights. It was standard family viewing.
In Dad’s final year I observed he was still coherent enough and able to understand the basic stories that we watched together those mornings I visited him at his assisted living apartment. He would even comment on the story itself, its characters or guest stars making appearances.
That changed dramatically as his final months came and went. But by far for me, and I’d like to somehow believe for him, were the importance of the half-hour stories being told in that final year. In particular, the moving “guy stories” offered between the father and son on another series that I now consider an iconic contribution to early television viewing, “The Rifleman.” Chuck Connors played the title role as father Lucas McCain, a widower who each week dealt compassionately with the responsibility and challenges of raising his young son, Mark (Johnny Crawford), alone.
McCain wielded his Winchester, doing what he had to do to help the marshal of North Fork maintain law and order while fighting off the weekly villains that came around in the frontier of the New Mexico territory. The stories were moving, heartwarming and compelling, great examples of teaching morals and values without being preachy and with just enough Western drama to allow the show to come full to a happy and satisfying ending.
These episodes viewed with my own dad in his last year, and even in his final months, hold deeply felt, fond memories of time well spent with him. Perhaps I discovered the inspiring beauty and realism of “The Rifleman” some 60 years too late, but having done so during those cherished moments with Dad made all the difference.