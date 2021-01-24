My View: ‘The Rifleman’ reruns forged bond with Dad

My Dad was just two months shy of reaching his 101st birthday when he left us in early December 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport.

He was there for just two days when he chose to depart this world as he saw fit. In his last year and even his last weeks of a life well lived, we found on most occasions there was little left to talk about other than simple things like the weather.

Even having been a sports fanatic, he seemed to no longer fully comprehend or care about what was going on in the world around us. I believe he was just content in having me there beside him. He had begun to start to fail with logical thinking and memory.

The television was always tuned in to some Western channel on cable where Dad and I watched those old familiar and favorite shows that first made their appearances back in the 1950s, ’60s and early ’70s, such as “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” “Cheyenne,” “Maverick” and “The Big Valley.” Guys like Matt Dillon, Ben Cartwright, gambling brothers Bret & Bart Maverick, and nomadic adventurer Cheyenne Bodie were all his heroes and I think Dad could easily relate to them.