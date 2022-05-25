My View: The reason for our fascination with Ellicott

Ellicott Creek, Ellicottville, Ellicott Building, Town of Ellicott … all sound familiar? Just who was this Ellicott that much of the region seems to revolve around?

Several years ago, Gary Costello, who is president of the Hull Family Home and Foundation in Lancaster, contacted me. He knew that I have experience as a performer and wondered if I could do a presentation as Joseph Ellicott at an event they were sponsoring called “Meet Our Past Tour.”

Always up for a new challenge, I started my research on Joseph Ellicott. I found out a great deal about this man who was an instrumental part of the “First Surveying Family” in the late 1700s and early 1800s for this very young country – and Western New York in particular.

Ellicott’s name is often associated with the Holland Land Purchase and the subsequent surveying of the millions of acres that covered all of Western New York. There was so much more to learn.

In the late 1700s, Ellicott was sent by the fledgling U.S. government to Georgia to survey and resolve a boundary issue between Georgia and the Creek Indians. He followed that up by riding to what is now Washington, D.C. He went to help his oldest brother, Andrew, who had become lead surveyor on the project of laying out the roads and streets for the capital, when the original planner, Pierre L’Enfant, headed back to Europe. Years later, Joseph Ellicott laid out the street pattern in Buffalo based on the radiating street pattern seen in our nation’s capital.

After leaving Washington, Ellicott rode back to Western Pennsylvania and surveyed much of that area for the Holland Land directors. Using Ellicott’s findings, the Holland Land directors instead pursued the purchase of 3.3 million acres in Western New York, which proved to be better land than that in Pennsylvania.

Now, look at a map that shows the western ends of both New York State and Lake Ontario. The question was as to whether Presque Isle was in New York or Pennsylvania. Ellicott had to ride through the forests of Ontario to find the western end of Lake Ontario. Once he figured out what the line of longitude was for that endpoint, he rode back into New York and found that matching longitudinal point on Lake Erie. That longitudinal number was used to establish the western boundary (that runs in a north-south direction) for New York. With that information, Presque Isle became Pennsylvania’s.

At that time, there were many different one-foot measures in use. Remembered as an obsessively precise man, Ellicott is credited with standardizing these various lengths into the one-foot measure.

I made a trip to Batavia to visit the Holland Land Office Museum, located in one of Ellicott’s offices from his days as resident agent for the Holland Land group. It is a delightful museum very much worth visiting. It features Ellicott and the history of Batavia.

Interestingly, one of Ellicott’s first offices was in an inn in Clarence run by Asa Ransom. Among many responsibilities, Ellicott served on the Board of Governors in establishing the Erie Canal.

There is so much more that I could share ... but why don’t you just make a reservation to visit the Hull Family Foundation on Genesee Street in Lancaster on June 12. At that time, you can hear from “Ellicott” himself, as well as local figures Warren Hull, Erastus Granger, Cyrenius Chapin and Sophia Hull.