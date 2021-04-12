My View: The promise of spring brightens our days

In the summer of 2020 my hard-won better health allowed me hours of gardening in my new yard. It had received no attention for at least 10 years, and this labor almost made me forget that the deadly pandemic was circling the earth.

The solitude of gardening gifted me with a profound sense of peace. I was part of everything around me: the trees and plants, flowers and vegetables – cucumbers growing up the string toward the sunshine – the birdsong and squirrel chatter overhead.

Now, writing this after a long winter, the days of summer seem a long ago dream.

It was a cold and gray winter, more overcast days than average, I think. Many indoor projects and tasks beckoned, but I had little motivation. The severe cold and cloudy skies didn’t help my mood either.

The freezing temperatures kept me indoors, apart from shoveling and short walks, and the risk of Covid-19 makes indoor visits impossible. Daydreams of beekeeping, of starting a wildflower pollinator garden, of once again safely gathering with family and friends: these remain elusive.

I am impatient for spring to grace us once more with blossoms and birdsong. I miss feeling my hands in the soil and the warm sun on my back. I miss hearing the buzzing insects and rustle of the leaves.