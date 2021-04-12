My View: The promise of spring brightens our days

In the summer of 2020 my hard-won better health allowed me hours of gardening in my new yard. It had received no attention for at least 10 years, and this labor almost made me forget that the deadly pandemic was circling the earth.
The solitude of gardening gifted me with a profound sense of peace. I was part of everything around me: the trees and plants, flowers and vegetables – cucumbers growing up the string toward the sunshine – the birdsong and squirrel chatter overhead.
Now, writing this after a long winter, the days of summer seem a long ago dream.
It was a cold and gray winter, more overcast days than average, I think. Many indoor projects and tasks beckoned, but I had little motivation. The severe cold and cloudy skies didn’t help my mood either.
The freezing temperatures kept me indoors, apart from shoveling and short walks, and the risk of Covid-19 makes indoor visits impossible. Daydreams of beekeeping, of starting a wildflower pollinator garden, of once again safely gathering with family and friends: these remain elusive.
I am impatient for spring to grace us once more with blossoms and birdsong. I miss feeling my hands in the soil and the warm sun on my back. I miss hearing the buzzing insects and rustle of the leaves.
On a cold night in March I woke in the night; through my window I could see reflections of the trees on the snow created by the full “wolf moon.” Haunting, mystical, bright. As my vision grew accustomed to the dark, I saw two deer asleep a few yards away, nestled closely together, their breath visible as a hovering mist. Farther away, rooting for grass beneath the frozen surface, a large buck moved quietly among the big trees near the creek, then dropped his head toward the icy water. I watched this still life for a long time, spellbound by the sight of life that persists despites such forbidding weather.
Afterward, I slept deeply and my dreams were full.
The following night I looked again for the deer, but all I saw were their footprints across the snow. I watched a while longer, gazing into the night, praying for my animal company to return, but there was no sign of them.
Overhead the full moon glistened, like a spotlight on the wintry stage. Sudden movement caught my eye. Squinting into the night, were two foxes. They bounced across the snowy expanse, somersaulting over one another, playing and chasing, hopping and circling around and around.
Each kit came close to my bedroom window, one at a time sniffing near the edge of the deck where the groundhogs emerge with their babies in spring. After taking turns to investigate, they sped away, off into the moonlit night, disappearing from view.
In this year of loss for so many; it takes effort and energy to choose to live consciously. We want to guard our hearts against the deep pain and sorrow for others’ suffering and loss, and for our own.
Yet we are inextricably connected to all that surrounds us: we witness the healing, powerful pull of life, the acts of mercy and the miracle of medicines; the ill ones and the holy helpers who show up day after day to heal and soothe.
I remember how fortunate I am to be alive.