My View: The polar pleasures of a backyard ice rink

In early January the weather forecast for the coming weeks called for temperatures in the teens and possibly lower. Perfect conditions to begin my backyard ice rink.
Up until this year I eschewed boards and a plastic liner, preferring to build the rink from scratch over the grass. My first rink was in the winter of 1964 when, as an eighth grader, I would rise at the crack of dawn to put on a layer of water before school and spend hours in the evening spraying water in subfreezing temperatures to establish a base of ice.
Barely able to move in all my layers of clothing, I would pour what seemed to be endless buckets of hot water over the outside faucet to thaw it so water could proceed through the hose. Years later, in my own home, an opening drilled through the wooden basement window frame allowed me to feather the hose through the hole and connect it to the tap on the laundry sink.
The colder the air, the faster the sprayed water would freeze, thickening the slab of ice. The few remaining holes could be patched with a slush of snow and water that would quickly seal the break. One year there was so little snow I had to collect it from the sidewalk in front of my house. How odd that must have looked!
Finally, after a few good days, the nozzle could be removed from the hose to allow water to gush out as it covered the ice. The perimeter of the rink would be built up to create an edge, preventing errant hockey pucks from disappearing into the snow.
The first few outings on ice skates were always tricky as there were numerous bumps throughout the ice sheet. Several games of ice hockey would grind down the high spots and watering afterward would fill in the low areas.
Back in the day I would invite my younger sister and her friends to come over to help with the process. After a week or so of skating and watering, the rink would be relatively smooth.
Growing up there were three ice rinks within a 100-yard radius. Glattley’s was the best as it had an array of lights that made it the preferred location for night hockey. Upton’s rink was the biggest, with a strategically placed tree in the rear of the yard that acted as a permanent, immovable defenseman against any right-shooting forward.
My yard was rather narrow near the house and widened past the garage. The one spotlight affixed to the house had the effect of blinding the goalie that faced it, resulting in an exaggerated goals-against average on that side of the rink.
My Richmond Avenue home’s backyard was 85 feet by 30 feet and flat. We had several good winters and lots of skating. A number of the skaters were in high school and I participated in many rousing games. One season a puck found its way through my kitchen window. No big deal. I put the word out that skating was on hold until the $37.50 to replace the glass was paid. I had the cash in hand the next day.
Now I find myself checking the weather frequently, smiling when the forecast calls for subfreezing temperatures and secretly glad that the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. Despite the rodent’s prediction I know the inevitable long days and warm sun will eventually cause this year’s ice pond to melt. My rink, like life itself, is temporary and so my plan is to enjoy it to its fullest, as long as I can.