My View: The polar pleasures of a backyard ice rink

In early January the weather forecast for the coming weeks called for temperatures in the teens and possibly lower. Perfect conditions to begin my backyard ice rink.

Up until this year I eschewed boards and a plastic liner, preferring to build the rink from scratch over the grass. My first rink was in the winter of 1964 when, as an eighth grader, I would rise at the crack of dawn to put on a layer of water before school and spend hours in the evening spraying water in subfreezing temperatures to establish a base of ice.

Barely able to move in all my layers of clothing, I would pour what seemed to be endless buckets of hot water over the outside faucet to thaw it so water could proceed through the hose. Years later, in my own home, an opening drilled through the wooden basement window frame allowed me to feather the hose through the hole and connect it to the tap on the laundry sink.

The colder the air, the faster the sprayed water would freeze, thickening the slab of ice. The few remaining holes could be patched with a slush of snow and water that would quickly seal the break. One year there was so little snow I had to collect it from the sidewalk in front of my house. How odd that must have looked!