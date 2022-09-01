My View: The pleasures of just thinking

I like to wonder, and I like to think. Now that I am retired, I have time to do more of both of these. A big advantage of the activities is that they require only one person (yourself), and they are fairly entertaining (again to yourself) if you stay on topics that amuse or challenge the mind instead of agitating it. Agitation at retirement age is hardly ever a good thing. With apologies to the spirit of Andy Rooney, here are some of my wonderings and thinking topics.

I wonder why marketers for RV’s choose names like Intruder and Avenger for the vehicles they are trying to sell. Would you want to be parked next to an Intruder while you are in the big outdoors? Would you even want to be the Intruder? All right, perhaps we have come to that as a society. I hope not.

I think that we seniors should clip our pedometers to our pajamas or wear our Fitbits while we sleep because we could probably rack up about 500 more steps to our daily count with our numerous sleep time trips to the bathroom.

I wonder why a screwdriver and perhaps other tools are necessary to open the latest purchased item that is secured in heavy duty plastic and sealed with superglue. I wonder why whenever an ingredient is taken out of a food item, it increases the price.

I wonder why the size and value of an engagement ring is an (supposed) indicator of the worthiness of the proposal. Somehow it reminds me of the cow and other animal dowries for women of ancient times. That was a bit different, though, because the animals would go with the bride to the groom. The more animals, the more worthy? I don’t know.

I wonder about the pharmaceutical industry’s take on we seniors. On their commercials we are all having a great sex life, traveling to serene mountain lakes in $100,00 Airstreams, happily eating and drinking out in many restaurants, jogging and biking all over the place and proudly and energetically playing with our beautiful perfect children and grandchildren. I realize this is the life of some seniors and I may have even met some of them, but I think far more of us are dealing with health and financial problems and children and grandchildren who are far less than perfect.

Of course, if we took the pills advertised, I guess we could all look like the individuals in the commercials. After all, our generation had a lot to do with pill popping in the '60s. Who could blame us? We were struggling with Vietnam, the assassinations of our leaders, women’s lib and, oh, yes, starting our adult lives in turbulent times. I realize many would say this is no different from any new generation as each one faces unique challenges. I don’t disagree, just thinking back to our own era.

I wonder why strong broad-shouldered young men are happy pet parents of tiny yappy dogs and small slender young women are are the same with strong broad-shouldered growly dogs.

I wonder about our preoccupation with time – making it, spending it, saving it, earning it, not having enough of it. Do we ever stop for a moment and just savor it?

I don’t think our modern time is conducive to that, but I have come to enjoy doing that with time. So, perhaps while you wonder and think, savor time and remember, we’re here for a good time (as good as we can make it), not a long time.