“Don’t sit there, that’s Stan’s seat!” The voice was quite emphatic, with a heavy Polish accent.

This was my introduction to life as a “hot shot” salesperson, on an expense account and taking our big customer to lunch. There were six of us and lunch was at a highly popular bar and restaurant on Clinton Street. We would all walk from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal to the establishment. Others in our hierarchy knew the restaurant’s routine, the drill of this place and took great delight in watching my reaction to sitting in Stan’s seat. Briefly, I might add. To me this was a culture change like none I had experienced in all my 20-some years around the sun.

I grew up in Amherst and had worked in the Amherst area after graduating from Amherst Central and Erie County Technical Institute in food service administration. I loved to cook, but the rigor of restaurant work was not in my bailiwick. Sales was my ambition and food sales would be a dream job.

After weeks of looking for that job, a colleague called me and gave me a name and number for a company that was trying to hire him. He had other ambitions and turned the lead over to me. I didn’t quite fit their bill, but I persisted and promised them that I would work my tail off given the opportunity. They took the chance and I was hired.

I quickly rose through the ranks, learning about each of the myriad products they represented or manufactured. I could speak with authority and quickly rose to an area manager of the company. My new position gave me new responsibilities, and I relished the challenges. I now covered Western New York, Rochester and Erie, Pa. Shiny shoes, button-down starched oxford shirt, matching tie and pocket square, three-piece, pin-striped suit and now an expense account! I am at the top of my game! So I thought.

The six of us sat at a table where I had a full view of the bar and Stan’s seat. The casual conversation around the table would be talk about the Buffalo Bills or some political chatter, nothing unusual. However, what was unusual to me was watching the barkeep put shot glasses and one or two beer glasses on the bar in front of each stool.

I believe Kessler and Corby’s whiskey – Corby’s is no longer made but Kessler is still around – were put in easy reach of the barkeep and several pitchers of Simon Pure beer were filled. I noted that Stanley did not have a beer glass but had three shot glasses in front of his stool at the very end of the bar. My guess was Stanley ran the show and I should get my two pitchers of regular and diet Pepsi, and get out of Stanley’s seat. For good reason, I might add.

A whistle blew loud and clear from a nearby factory – I think it was Worthington Pump – and within minutes men in their sweaty factory clothes descended upon the bar for mostly a liquid lunch. The cash register would ring and some cashed a paycheck, taking care of business with their in-house bookie and apparently paying last week’s bar tab.

This 45 minutes was an eye-opener that I had never experienced in the confines of sophisticated Amherst. That Friday lunch was a lesson learned, not about my customers but about the lessons of people who worked hard jobs in less than shiny shoes. It definitely was another notch in my belt and an experience never forgotten. Thank you, Stanley.