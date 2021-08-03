My View: The pie-baking gene skipped a generation

For me, pie dough and I have a mutually hate/hate relationship. Every attempt is a test of my nerves. “Go by the feel of the dough,” mom would say. I clearly haven’t mastered that. It always seems to go from too crumbly to too wet with never a “just right.”

Her cardinal rule was “Don’t play with the dough,” which I often do to try and mend my errors. Rolling it out presents bigger problems. Shaping it into something that even remotely looks round is nearly impossible. Then, to keep it from sticking to the mat while lifting it up and transferring it to a pie plate is enough to arouse apoplexy. You’ve got to be kidding! Amateur pie bakers like me surely understand the stress.

Recently the two-year anniversary of Mom’s passing was approaching. A friend advised me to take the time to do something Mom would have loved. When the day arrived I went for my morning walk and contemplated how I would honor her memory. I knew there was only one choice, as difficult as it would be for me. I pulled out my copy of the cookbook, gifted by Mom, took a few deep breaths and faced my nemesis.