My View: The Peace Corps celebrates 60 years of learning

It isn’t easy. In 1964, most of us volunteers took many 35mm slides, expecting to share them widely when we got home. I remember when our group was being debriefed, being advised, “I hope you all have mothers, as they are the only ones who will be willing to watch your slides.” It was true. My mom, bless her, was the only one who ever watched all my slides with me.

The scientific study of cultures is a relatively new academic discipline. Google: “Cultural intelligence.” Teaching about Dimensions of Culture – such as the differences between an individualist culture and a collectivist culture and major differences in dealing with time – was entirely missing from our Peace Corps training in 1962, and still missing when I rejoined and trained to go to Namibia in 2003. There was always the assumption that we had many good ideas to share, which, of course, others would want to adopt. Humility and cultural empathy were not then a part of the American way. We Americans thought we should change the world, when we never really understood the cultures of the world we wanted to change. Significantly, we lack understanding of our own culture as well.