My View: The Peace Corps celebrates 60 years of learning

When I was selected to be a member of the first Peace Corps group to go to Ethiopia in 1962, I was a part of a new generation determined to change the world. Little did I know then how much that experience would change me, and how little we would change the world.
President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps as an independent agency and volunteer program by executive order on March 1, 1961, and the Peace Corps was authorized by Congress on Sept. 22, 1961, with passage of the Peace Corps Act. Since that time, more than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in 142 countries.
This year, from Feb. 27 to March 5, we celebrate Peace Corps Week, marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Peace Corps. In a world so beset by war, I think it is important that we recognize our efforts at making peace.
First, to be clear, there is still a Peace Corps. The agency survived decades of various government pressures as a largely nonpolitical force for good, and although volunteers were brought home during the Covid-19 crisis, groups are now being trained and sent overseas.
The lives and perspectives of volunteers returning home after serving abroad have been changed in many ways and, in some ways, America has changed through their influence. Returned volunteers have taken seriously the third purpose of the Peace Corps: to help promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans, to bring the message home. Many of us have spent much of our lives attempting to share the larger perspective of the world that we gained while serving abroad.
It isn’t easy. In 1964, most of us volunteers took many 35mm slides, expecting to share them widely when we got home. I remember when our group was being debriefed, being advised, “I hope you all have mothers, as they are the only ones who will be willing to watch your slides.” It was true. My mom, bless her, was the only one who ever watched all my slides with me.
The scientific study of cultures is a relatively new academic discipline. Google: “Cultural intelligence.” Teaching about Dimensions of Culture – such as the differences between an individualist culture and a collectivist culture and major differences in dealing with time – was entirely missing from our Peace Corps training in 1962, and still missing when I rejoined and trained to go to Namibia in 2003. There was always the assumption that we had many good ideas to share, which, of course, others would want to adopt. Humility and cultural empathy were not then a part of the American way. We Americans thought we should change the world, when we never really understood the cultures of the world we wanted to change. Significantly, we lack understanding of our own culture as well.
Instead of cultural literacy, we Americans too often have cultural arrogance. We say we want to win “hearts and minds,” assuming, mistakenly, that other peoples, other cultures of the world, want to be like us. In many ways, and for many reasons, they don’t.