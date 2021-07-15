My View: The new paranormal in my old apartment

Allentown was my neighborhood. There was a beautiful mesh of diverse people sharing eclectic, artistic abodes. From the smallest bohemian studio on Elmwood to grand mansions on Delaware, there was a corner for everyone and a distinct personality in every home. But some, however vibrant, crept like night shadows, even in the light. These were the haunted.
One particular apartment I rented on North Street was alive with a paranormal activity I’ve yet to decipher. Being sensitive to that which is beyond our physical veil is something I shared infrequently in my youth as we often obsess with relationships and career until forced to confront our gifts.
I was warned about this place, but the rent was reasonable for a one bedroom apartment. Friends told me that it was a spooky building. Someone’s cousin leased the place and moved out in a month. Something sinister was wandering inside. Unexplained shadows crossed the rooms at night and voices spoke through the glass. I took the advice with a grain of salt, considered the source and ignored my gut. A decision I would later regret.
The landlord was friendly but didn’t live on the premises. So he led me on a tour of the basement, which was a large labyrinth of small rooms, storage cages scattered down a long hallway that led to the fuse box and extra fuses. He gave me a tutorial on replacement that I thought odd but in hindsight, helpful.
Since I worked more than overtime and spent few nights at home, the frequency of power outages didn’t disturb me until I was down for a week with the flu. It seemed that I had to replace a fuse every other night and no one else in the building was ever home.
With flashlight in hand, I followed the cellar hall to the fuse box, hoping nothing slithered out of the many doors. The cages were padlocked and I never lingered on their dark contents. The draft was as cold as winter wind, so I always ran back to the stairs.
Months passed without much change and the isolation in the building grew. The only other human in the halls was the landlord, who came to collect the rent. The silence was deafening. One night, propped up on a stack of pillows to read before bed, I saw the lights dim and in a bright flash go out yet again. I was simply too tired to make my usual trek, so I settled in to sleep until I heard whispering. Unintelligible voices muffled in the quiet room.
At the foot of my bed were two small hooded figures facing each other. They were solid, less than five feet tall and holding a rectangular box together. I couldn’t hear their words as hard as I listened and froze as they turned their heads intermittently.
Pretending to sleep – eyes open, I waited for them to depart, peering beyond the edge of my blanket. My heart beating to the rhythm of my fear, it echoed in my ears, pounding my temples to explode. I reached for the phone on the nightstand, but it was dead. And as my call for help in lost time and in vain persisted, the pair had materially vanished. I moved that week.