My View: The new paranormal in my old apartment

Since I worked more than overtime and spent few nights at home, the frequency of power outages didn’t disturb me until I was down for a week with the flu. It seemed that I had to replace a fuse every other night and no one else in the building was ever home.

With flashlight in hand, I followed the cellar hall to the fuse box, hoping nothing slithered out of the many doors. The cages were padlocked and I never lingered on their dark contents. The draft was as cold as winter wind, so I always ran back to the stairs.

Months passed without much change and the isolation in the building grew. The only other human in the halls was the landlord, who came to collect the rent. The silence was deafening. One night, propped up on a stack of pillows to read before bed, I saw the lights dim and in a bright flash go out yet again. I was simply too tired to make my usual trek, so I settled in to sleep until I heard whispering. Unintelligible voices muffled in the quiet room.

At the foot of my bed were two small hooded figures facing each other. They were solid, less than five feet tall and holding a rectangular box together. I couldn’t hear their words as hard as I listened and froze as they turned their heads intermittently.