“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.” When A. A. Milne included this insight in “Winnie the Pooh,” he could have been describing Elmwood Avenue from 2019 through this spring. Driving by the closed Albright-Knox Art Museum, we wondered about the mystery awaiting us. We watched – parking lot demolished, enormous holes gouged into the ground – the building’s skeleton rise.

Creative opportunities to view the evolution of the new Buffalo AKG Museum included views from the balcony at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center, Zooms with curators, and even (at the Albright-Knox Northland) a chance to sign a girder that would be placed on the top of the new building – all of which I did! But we could not imagine what was ahead.

When I learned that the museum was looking for people to assist visitors, I added the AKG to my volunteer roster. The chance to not only see the new building, but help visitors to get oriented, was too enticing to pass up. Our volunteer orientation in May, conducted by Emily Prendergast, gave us a peek. But, like walking by an early morning closed bakery with fragrant smells teasing us, we couldn’t see very much of the museum. Volunteers awaited the opening, along with everyone else.

When I first volunteered on June 3, the new building was not yet open. My role was to give visitors “passports” to use to discover the reconfigured Knox (1962) building. Free access to parts of the campus began, and continue.

Many visitors (remembering the open courtyard) were in awe of the “Common Sky” sculpture by Studio Other Spaces – Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann. It brings the outside in to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square. When they returned to me with their stamped passports (which made them eligible for a special poster), their eyes and smiles told me that they had been on a true voyage of discovery. Those who paid the admission fee visited the original 1905 (now known as Wilmers) building and saw many familiar pieces of art – but with new neighbors. Imagine a Buffalo version of “Toy Story,” this time with pieces of art talking with each other about their lives, and new views.

Dazzled, I felt such joy, joining other visitors on the opening weekend, June 10-11. We explored the physical mysteries of the Gundlach Building, and the Albright bridge like children on a scavenger hunt. Looking out from the bridge at the trees and 1905 building took us out of ourselves. Spellbound by extraordinary art pieces created by visionaries who worked in familiar and surrealistic media, we were transported out of Buffalo. Strangers smiled at each other, sharing “Can you believe it?” expressions. When the BPO performed on the AKG’s great lawn, the Gundlach was as much a player as the musicians.

Last weekend, stationed at Lucas Samaras’ “Mirrored Room,” I learned it was purchased in 1966, the year it was created. Some people were first timers, others were eager to share how many decades had passed since their last visit. Even skeptical teens got won over.

Growing up in my hometown near Chicago, our favorite store was “The Surprise Shop.” Gifts for shoppers included a tennis ball sized object, wrapped with yards of crepe paper. Careful unwrapping yielded tiny toys all the way through to the end. Patron Jeffrey E. Gundlach, AKG Director Dr. Janne Sirén and the AKG team have given us a present that we can unwrap forever. Treat yourself – their gift awaits you.