My View: The mystifying art of picking a password

Assuming that you are now approved and want to sign in again, there is another snag. A message pops up, and you are informed that it doesn’t recognize you, your new password or “your information does not match our records.” What went wrong? When this happens to me, I just take the hint and quit for the day.

I consider my husband to be the champion of the unique combination password. When he is attempting to create a new one, it requires a great deal of planning on his part. All of his passwords (work or personal) are a masterpiece of classic sports reference statistics.

He uses elements from each major sport, carefully combined for the perfect password. Then he is prepared to enter his creation into the patiently waiting “create account” screen. But this website window has gone blank or long since timed out, as it assumes he has just given up on the entire process.

At last count I discovered I had a collection of more than 35 passwords, just for my personal and household accounts. And my husband has his own set. But while there are people who have a talent for memorizing, I am not one of them. So where should I store all this important information for quick access?