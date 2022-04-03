My View: The mystifying art of picking a password

It seems to me that I have been spending a great deal of time lately creating new online accounts, each requiring its own account username and unique password. While the username feature is fine, the password creation process is becoming tiresome for me.
How many possible unique combinations can I think of under pressure, all the while staring at a website account creation screen?
Now we know not to use birthdays, names, initials or other personal details in our password choices, but they are usually the easiest to remember. I imagine that we have all run out of ideas, so many of us reuse the same passwords for different accounts. This is considered a bad habit and a security risk, but it happens anyway.
It is a really big chore to constantly invent unique combinations of letters, numbers and symbols to satisfy an online account creation window. One time I submitted an inspired mixture of my sock size, my father’s college graduation year, three random letters of the alphabet (with required capital letter) and a dollar sign, but it was quickly rejected. Well, I suppose my sock size was too big to be approved.
Additionally, there are times when websites will let you know that they don’t like the password you entered, but not always why. Although you have taken time to compose something that fits within their rules, you will have to start over.
Assuming that you are now approved and want to sign in again, there is another snag. A message pops up, and you are informed that it doesn’t recognize you, your new password or “your information does not match our records.” What went wrong? When this happens to me, I just take the hint and quit for the day.
I consider my husband to be the champion of the unique combination password. When he is attempting to create a new one, it requires a great deal of planning on his part. All of his passwords (work or personal) are a masterpiece of classic sports reference statistics.
He uses elements from each major sport, carefully combined for the perfect password. Then he is prepared to enter his creation into the patiently waiting “create account” screen. But this website window has gone blank or long since timed out, as it assumes he has just given up on the entire process.
At last count I discovered I had a collection of more than 35 passwords, just for my personal and household accounts. And my husband has his own set. But while there are people who have a talent for memorizing, I am not one of them. So where should I store all this important information for quick access?
My husband used to carry much of his work-related sign-in information on cards in his wallet, but had to give this up when the wallet fell apart from the strain. Also, we tried an old-school method of handwriting all passwords on lined paper stored in a three-ring binder. This worked well for a long time, until one of us lost the book somewhere in our house. As it was missing for two days, this was mighty inconvenient. We wondered if we could go this long without our password collections, but fortunately we survived the experience.
Meanwhile, there are various apps using cloud storage that are offered from Microsoft, Google, etc., that promise to act as your “password manager” or “personal vault,” but we haven’t tried any of these yet. I wonder – if there is a password needed to access this password manager, then what happens if you misplace this very special one? I don’t want to know. Better luck next time – and start over again.