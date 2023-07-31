If you’re like me, as a kid of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, you grew up in front of the TV when you weren’t at school or playing sports.

Sunday nights featured “Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color,” “The 21st Century” (narrated by Walter Cronkite), and “Bonanza.” Weeknights had “Batman,” “The Monkees,” “Laugh-In,” “The Twilight Zone” reruns and “The Avengers” with Patrick Macnee (John Steed) and Diana Rigg (Mrs. Emma Peel), who was my first childhood crush.

And, with respect to a specific genre, there were lots of Westerns: not just “Bonanza,” but also “Have Gun, Will Travel,” “The Rifleman,” “Cheyenne,” “Daniel Boone” (I had the metal lunch box), “Wagon Train” and “The Wild, Wild West.” And, of course, “Gunsmoke” with James Arness.

With regard to the latter, an underlying question about the show, even when I was a kid, always seemed to be, “What’s the deal between Matt (James Arness) and Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake)?” Well, funny that you should ask.

Last Saturday, I was grabbing some lunch at home, and I decided to check in on some midday cable news while I ate. As I was channel-surfing, I happened to punch up the Buffalo market’s MeTV channel by mistake. It was 1 p.m., so “Gunsmoke” was to begin. My nostalgia gene decided to kick in, so I convinced myself that the news could wait. I first checked on the detail for the episode, which indicated that it was the first “Gunsmoke” show, Season 1, Episode 1, from Sept 10, 1955. I’m thinking, well, this ought to be interesting. So I left it on.

The show started with an introduction that I had never seen before. Early in the episode a very young-looking Matt Dillon saunters into the Long Branch Saloon. He orders a mug of beer and sits down at a table, alone. Chester (Dennis Weaver) and Kitty (a very young-looking Amanda Blake) are drinking beer together at the bar. Kitty stares at Matt, leaves Chester, walks over to Matt’s table, and stands just behind him. He doesn’t acknowledge her, she looks down, and their very first conversation ever on the show, to the best of my recollection, unfolded as follows:

Kitty: “Matt, what do you want?”

Matt: “I wish I had more time to go fishing.”

Kitty: “Remember that time you took me fishing? We had a good time. I’d go fishing again with you.”

Matt just stares ahead, with his beer in hand. Then, a dangerous gunman Matt had been warned about enters the bar. Matt gets up from the table to confront the guy, leaving Kitty standing at the table, with a very forlorn look on her face.

The title of the episode was “Matt Gets It,” on the surface referring to Matt’s understanding of the gunman’s quick draw Achilles heel, which allowed Matt to gun him down in the episode’s final scene. However, I think there’s a double meaning there, as, with respect to Kitty’s relationship intentions, Matt obviously didn’t get it. She’s pining for him, and he’s either oblivious or not of a mind to act on her attraction.

So, there you have it, one of life’s great and long-standing mysteries has been solved. Hooray for serendipity.

Now, about John Steed and Mrs. Peel ...