My View: The magic of using your nose to breathe

It takes about 3.3 seconds to breathe in and out. Over a lifetime, we do this an average of 670 million times. You might think something so frequent and automatic would not cause problems. But it certainly does. The challenges include allergies and asthma, loss of taste and smell and the threatening symptoms of Covid-19. We gasp, snort, sneeze and snore through our days and spend billions of dollars on medications to make breathing more tolerable.

Every day, I expect it will be difficult to rely just on my nose, so I have always turned to mouth breathing without ever thinking much about it. That is, until recently, when my nephew Ron sent me a current best seller titled "Breath," written by James Nestor, a popular science journalist. Nestor’s far-flung investigations combine accounts of applied medical research, eons of ancient history and personal experimentation, all leading to the conclusion that changing the way we breathe can dramatically improve our health.

By design, our noses are meant for breathing and our mouths for eating or drinking. However, when the mouth becomes our backup passageway for air, we are more likely to choke or cough, exhale more moisture and thus grow thirstier, take in more unfiltered impurities, and suffer from bad breath, snoring and possibly sleep apnea.