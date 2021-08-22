My View: The living is easy in our summer cottage

Before summer ends, come take a peek inside our “Little Cottage,” one of the many eclectic cottages of Western New York.

I’ve been a regular “cottager” since my childhood, and cottage-going is my favorite summer activity, providing a seasonal escape from winter past, as well as a refreshing change of scenery from the monotony of urban living. Sunny days, warm temperatures, pleasant breezes and most of all access to a nearby body of water make Western New York a perfect cottage setting.

Typically, cottages are plain and frugally built. In the past, building these structures was unruly, following no codes. Ordinary blue collar and middle class families patched together cottages as far back as the early 1900s. Many of these bare-boned, unadorned structures are found today in tiny enclaves abutting Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and nearby Finger Lakes.

Now visit with my wife and me our family retreat, one row of cottages above the shore of Silver Lake in bucolic Wyoming County. It has been remodeled in recent years out of necessity, so in order to appreciate its evolution, my tour will take us back to glimpses of it roughly 65 years ago when my parents first purchased this adored, but somewhat homely summer escape.