My View: The living is easy in our summer cottage

Before summer ends, come take a peek inside our “Little Cottage,” one of the many eclectic cottages of Western New York.
I’ve been a regular “cottager” since my childhood, and cottage-going is my favorite summer activity, providing a seasonal escape from winter past, as well as a refreshing change of scenery from the monotony of urban living. Sunny days, warm temperatures, pleasant breezes and most of all access to a nearby body of water make Western New York a perfect cottage setting.
Typically, cottages are plain and frugally built. In the past, building these structures was unruly, following no codes. Ordinary blue collar and middle class families patched together cottages as far back as the early 1900s. Many of these bare-boned, unadorned structures are found today in tiny enclaves abutting Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and nearby Finger Lakes.
Now visit with my wife and me our family retreat, one row of cottages above the shore of Silver Lake in bucolic Wyoming County. It has been remodeled in recent years out of necessity, so in order to appreciate its evolution, my tour will take us back to glimpses of it roughly 65 years ago when my parents first purchased this adored, but somewhat homely summer escape.
As you approach our elevated double lot in 1956, picture a white-washed, three-section building whose initial construction began in the early 1900s. Since digging basements and constructing concrete walls is an expensive undertaking, our cottage is mounted on scattered pillars of concrete blocks. To spend even less, the distance between pillars is extended, haphazardly ignoring the structural integrity of the building. Much of the construction materials consist of free lumber and windows shagged from garbage trash piles sitting on Buffalo curbs.
The front of my childhood cottage has a push-out dormitory style addition containing three full-sized beds, enclosed by screened glassless windows covered inside with heavy canvas drapes. You will notice the lack of proper building support as the floors bounce with each step. The cottage has no on-site water supply. Toilet waste is collected in buckets placed in the double-seated outhouse.
Furnishings for our budget-minded structure are simple. Instead of disposing our primary home’s worn-out couch and other used trappings, we schlep them to the cottage.
Summer meals are served on a hodgepodge collection of plates with mismatched forks and knives, some dating back to the Depression.
We now transition to a more charming present-day facade with new windows and shutters, white siding and a green steel roof. The inside walls, once bare to the clapboard, are now insulated, painted and hung with artwork. Floors become firm and finished.
The original narrow front expands by a few feet on each side, becoming the current living room. The ceiling extends into a contemporary style cathedral span creating a modest but more spacious living room. Before our eyes, what was once a kitchen of mismatched cabinets with no counter space becomes a well-planned, attractive food preparation station for entertaining family and friends.
The remodeled back section of the cottage houses two bedrooms and the luxury of luxuries: a bathroom with a small shower, a plain sink and vanity, and finally, the ultimate in civilized living, a contemporary high-efficiency toilet. The cottage now has well water and is connected to the public sewer system.
A fair representation of cottage dwelling is incomplete without comment on the harsh realities of summer abodes. Lawn mowing, landscaping, property maintenance, tax payments, cash outlays and plenty of hard work are required.
What makes our cottage most enjoyable? To find out, step outside onto our roomy deck and experience my view of shimmering Silver Lake. Sit, have a glass of wine and relax with us, mesmerized by the carefree summer ecstasy of passing boats, blue skies, pleasant breezes and good company.