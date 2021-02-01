My View: The 'little things' loom large in my life

“The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little.” That is a quote from Jon Kabat-Zinn, who is known for Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.
I am 66 years old and on reflection of my life, I realize how true this quote is. Some of the so called little things have touched me deeply.
My dad was 84 years old when he died. For several years, his health had steadily declined. On the day before he went into the hospital for the last time, where he died 10 days later, he couldn’t stop coughing. I went to the drugstore and bought him some cough syrup. That evening, he was so weak and sick. I helped him walk to his bedroom and get ready for bed. One of the last things he said to me was, “Thank you for paying for my cough medicine.” My dad has been dead 14 years, but I can clearly see him standing next to the dresser in his bedroom and saying that. It brings tears to my eyes when I think of how sick he was, yet he was not thinking of himself and was so grateful to me.
I can recall one summer day when I was a child, being in a local grocery store with my mom. We were at the checkout and the clerk said to my mom, “I can’t wait for the kids to go back to school.” My mom said, “I like it when the kids are home.” That is more than 50 years ago, yet I can remember how good that made me feel.
I am single and I live alone. My dear sister, Maureen, checks in with me every morning via text message to make sure I am all right. Some mornings I text her first and other mornings she texts me first. For awhile I was having problems with my phone and sometimes my text wouldn’t reach her or I wouldn’t get hers. She told me that if I didn’t hear from her by noon to let her know. This is a great comfort to me. How blessed I am to have a sister, who is also my friend and cares so much about me.
When my dad was in the hospital in hospice and dying, I can remember walking down the hall in the hospital and feeling so sad and emotionally “worn out.” As I was walking down the hall, a lady gave me a beautiful smile. Oh, how I needed that smile right at that time. Even though it has been 14 years since that occurred, I have not forgotten it.
My great-niece, Grace, was diagnosed with leukemia when she was about six weeks shy of her fifth birthday and had chemo treatments for more than two years. My pen friend, Linda in England, gave Grace’s name to the prayer network of a church she used to attend. Grace is now 10 years old, cancer-free and doing great. The prayer network continues to pray for her. Verena, the head of the prayer network, occasionally asks for updates on Grace. Several people I know prayed for Grace and ask how she is doing. It is all so touching and truly appreciated.
Recently, when I have been on my walks, I have been seeing fuzzy caterpillars. I stop and watch them in awe. I think of how blessed I am to be able to behold all of the miraculous wonders and the beauty of nature.
The so called little things, little moments I have mentioned, are not little at all. They are a treasure and etched on my heart forever.
Sheila McKay of Tonawanda NY is a retired nurse.