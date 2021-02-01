My View: The 'little things' loom large in my life

“The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little.” That is a quote from Jon Kabat-Zinn, who is known for Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.

I am 66 years old and on reflection of my life, I realize how true this quote is. Some of the so called little things have touched me deeply.

My dad was 84 years old when he died. For several years, his health had steadily declined. On the day before he went into the hospital for the last time, where he died 10 days later, he couldn’t stop coughing. I went to the drugstore and bought him some cough syrup. That evening, he was so weak and sick. I helped him walk to his bedroom and get ready for bed. One of the last things he said to me was, “Thank you for paying for my cough medicine.” My dad has been dead 14 years, but I can clearly see him standing next to the dresser in his bedroom and saying that. It brings tears to my eyes when I think of how sick he was, yet he was not thinking of himself and was so grateful to me.

I can recall one summer day when I was a child, being in a local grocery store with my mom. We were at the checkout and the clerk said to my mom, “I can’t wait for the kids to go back to school.” My mom said, “I like it when the kids are home.” That is more than 50 years ago, yet I can remember how good that made me feel.