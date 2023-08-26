Because of the nature of life and the changes we go through when we move, or when someone passes away, it’s easy to become part of a “keep, toss, donate” team to effectively move object A to place B as you go through the endless decisions.

Do not put people with the same sentiment together when working on this project or everything gets to be a “toss” or “donate” and true treasures have to be retrieved. Or it all gets saved and transferred to a professional storage unit and now there’s a hefty monthly fee.

Then there are the yearbooks, theater programs, black-and-white photos and pom poms you saved – first there is the “aww” factor when you show your prom picture and try to explain how you really could fit into that prom dress or uniform. Then, there is the laughter from the younger set, who are secretly thinking we will never look that weird.

You try to explain that everyone wore their hair that way or all the skirts were that short or hear yourself saying “but I thought Dad looked so handsome with the (beard, moustache, crew cut),” but you are also thinking “Just you wait cookie, some day some kid will think you looked weird, too.”

Last Mother’s Day, when the out-of-towners came to visit, was an opportunity for a winnowing down in my household. First, visitors are instructed to check the books and take whatever is wanted. If it’s clothes being offered, the tall ones are directed accordingly and shoe sizes are mentioned, but many of the visitors are too amused by the tux, gown or uniform we saved, which once had so much meaning, but just elicits giggles from them. The pictures of you in any of these discards inspire shouts of “OMG!” It’s true that at one point in your life, you were amused by the wardrobe and hairdos of your parents, but you assumed your children would only be impressed by your beard, ponytail, saddle shoes and pale blue tux of your younger days.

The most difficult and unexpected part of this process is being practical when your heart is being broken when handling the useful donations. You might find a memento in the pocket of the natty blue suit in which he looked so handsome, which made your heart skip a beat when you went out together to someplace special. Or you’re reminded of earlier years when you find a coat check stub in a jacket pocket from a posh restaurant. You couldn’t afford it, so you just had a drink at the bar. He kept the book of matches as a souvenir of a wonderful evening. Now that you and he could afford it, he is not here.

Some things never change. The old are getting older and need fewer things, and the young are expanding and are needing everything. Fortunately, we are not eligible to be tossed or donated and these dear children of ours will go through this too someday, should they be lucky enough to get old.

You step back, realizing life has a beat, and each has their time and it is our time to make a place for our replacements, but first:

“Anyone need a few books of matches, a lava lamp or a black-and-white TV?” C’est la vie.