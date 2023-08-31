They were likely in their early teens, this group of about a dozen kids on the beach on a recent Saturday evening. As the temperature cooled, a few remained in the lake, their bodies submerged in water warmer than air, their heads bobbing in a triangle atop the easy waves.

The majority of kids were clustered in a colorful array of blankets in the dry sand above the wave line. In the remains of the day, they had settled into their separate spaces, their thumbs and fingers now working rapid-fire over their devices.

Apart from those groups, a lone boy with a mop of dark hair was kneeling and digging in the wet sand near the creek mouth. I could hear a faint humming sound, like a small motor, as he cupped his hands and raised them above his head in a prayerlike motion. At the top, he released a pint of wet sand that splattered at his knees. He repeated this several times, until he had immersed himself up to his lap in blackish muck.

I was there to see the sunset, of course, and was not disappointed. The western sky turned orange, then deep red as the sun dipped below the horizon and a moonless night of stars prevailed. This is a common sight in the summers here on the shore of Lake Erie, and for many of us who try to capture the image, it is a hopeful memory during the dark days of winter.

Yet the beauty of that evening was not much of an attraction for the kids lying on the beach. Despite one girl rising to click a picture of the sunset, they were intensely focused on their devices. All was quiet now. Even the great lake itself seemed to have fallen asleep.

From behind, a car horn beeped, and then another. I watched the kids as they scrambled to gather their belongings and head back up the beach to where parents were waiting.

The last to emerge from the dark beach was the mop-headed boy who had been playing in the sand by the creek mouth. He was talking to himself eagerly, and would not hurry up despite calls from some other kids to do so. It seemed he was reluctant to leave a happy place.

I don’t claim to know any of those kids, and I have no good reason to assume anything about them. The unchanging truth is that they will change. But if I had to think about their futures, which I do by nature and profession, I wouldn’t worry too much about the ones who stayed longer in the water. To love the water is to love planet Earth, for it is the blood of all life.

And I wouldn’t worry about the mop-headed boy, because he is special, and whether that means he finds joy in small things or he takes life very slowly, we still live in a society with people who will help care for him.

I’ve always felt that if there were magic in the world – if there was a secret nook leading to a door that opens to a coexisting place not bound to our laws of physics and nature – it could be discovered only at dusk, at that shimmering moment, the exact fulcrum point that separates light and dark.

What I do worry about are those kids who don’t look at the great mystery of the physical and metaphysical world around them, but who search obsessively for meaning and purpose in the artifice of the internet.