I never owned a brand-new bike until I turned 70. My first used bike was a gift from my parents for my First Communion in 1955. They retrieved it from an older cousin who had outgrown it. My father spruced it up and painted it a bright metallic blue. He was so proud of how it turned out, and I managed to hide my disappointment that it wasn’t brand-new. I did love it though, because it meant freedom.

My posse and I two-wheeled all over the neighborhood on bikes we had named. I named mine “Stormy.” Yes. They were all imaginary horses. In fact, I had repainted mine black and white. It was so unique, I never had to worry about it getting stolen. Fearlessly I rode to the library, Schiller Park pool and over train tracks to Sattler’s, not thinking that anyone else would feel weird on my strange-looking bike. It was left parked without a lock.

On the other hand, my brother, who worked his butt off delivering papers and cashing in bottles, bought himself a new bike, only to have it stolen from the bike rack at the local pool. He resorted to using his old bike, plain but functional. He even gave me a ride on his handlebars to my part-time job after college classes, when I had missed the NFT to downtown. I rode in my red-checked blouse and blue skirt to Hickory Farms at Main Place Mall along Broadway. Traffic wasn’t heavy in 1966, and drivers were more cautious.

In the ‘70s, I used my other brother’s English Racer to Buff State, while taking classes for my master’s degree. By that time, both brothers shared a GTO convertible. I had a car, but it was used by my husband for work.

Another used bike in the ‘80s allowed me freedom to take my toddler to summer playgrounds and for ice cream with the plastic child carrier attached to the bike’s rear. When the second child arrived, my biking was curtailed.

In the ‘90s, the new bike path off North Forest in Amherst lured me to ride its smooth, paved paths. It also lured my second husband to me on a first date, as we both enjoyed biking, and continued riding on the new bike paths springing up along waterfronts and through tree tunnels. When his knees gave out, he bought me a cruiser like one I had enjoyed riding on Hilton Head’s hard-packed beaches. It was not as fun to ride in Buffalo. It was a beautiful turquoise model, brand-new, but I didn’t appreciate its hard pedal power.

After a hiatus of a decade, I broke down and went to a bike shop, looking for a three-speed. There was none left, as biking had become popular in the 21st century; especially during the pandemic.

I was shocked by the price of the last women’s bike in stock – 10 times more than I would have paid 10 years ago. It is a seven-speed bronze beauty, worth every penny.

Today, in my 70s I glide through the neighborhood, noticing, breathing, meditating, giving thanks for the beauty that goes unnoticed from a car. I ride for pleasure, with sheer joy in balancing on two wheels through three seasons of Buffalo weather, in the fourth season of my life.

Walking is also beneficial at every age. But, biking gets you to places easier with more to see and enjoy through all the decades of life.