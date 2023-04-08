Each spring when daffodils bloom in people’s suburban gardens, I choose a Sunday afternoon and steal daffodils. I drive out into the country stopping at abandoned farmsteads. You know them by the things women planted years ago – not native to this area – straggling forsythia with its blond mane dragging on the ground, riotous lilacs, standing tall and of course, lost in the tall roadside grasses, daffodils.

I have never been quite sure why I do this, or even how it started. I just remember that one year, the thought of living through another spring with store-bought flowers drove me mad. I decided to steal spring.

I stop the car and walk past the daffodils you can see from the road. I only want to steal what no one else can see. I’ve been known to duck when the odd car goes by, hiding as I play the thief.

There are grape hyacinths, sometimes squill or crocuses, but always, again and again, there are the shaggy trumpets of daffodils gone wild. I imagine these farm women, long dead, planting the bulbs whose flowers I now enjoy. Each year I feel connected to them. Did they know when they planted bulbs that the flowers would last longer than the farm? I like thinking that some of them, from wherever they are now have noticed this odd woman picking her way through their overgrown beds, stealing and loving the things they planted so long ago.

Once I found a farmhouse yard that must have been planted by someone who spent all her egg money on flowers – there were double-trumpeted daffodils, daffodils with orange cups and daffodils with small cups and large cups. I wandered over the fallen timbers of the house, clambered over farm implements rusting in the rain, legs and sneakers soaked. I picked two or three flowers from every clump and filled my front seat with flowers. I drove home, wealthy for a week, having stolen spring from the country.

At home, I pulled out all my vases, an expensive Waterford from my father’s second wife, a pale green Art Deco vase that was my grandmother’s and a coppery gold-glazed moon-shaped vase that was a wedding present. The marriage only lasted 10 years, but the vase has been filled with daffodils now for 15 years running. I fill the vases and put them in the rooms of my apartment – some on the kitchen table, some on the living room radiator and single blooms in bathroom and bedroom.

Late at night I wander from room to room, enjoying the flowers’ pale glow.

Postcript: I wrote the above essay when apartment living was all I could afford. I still remember that feeling of filling my apartment with daffodils. But now, I have a home of my own and the front lawn is all groundcovers, bulbs and flowers. People stop by to admire the various gardens or peruse the books in the Little Free Library which is nestled amid the daylilies.

I carry on the legacy of those farm women from generations past, offering the extravagance of spring flowers and splashes of color when they are most needed. Later in the season, grandmothers will stop by with their grandchildren to pick raspberries from the garden or choose a pumpkin. I no longer need to steal daffodils but leave them for another generation. I offer flowers of my own and feel rich beyond all measure. I’ve lived here for three decades now, and the pale glow of the daffodils in the moonlight still delights me.