There are many ways we can express kindness. There are words of encouragement or sympathy. There are favors that can be done, and gifts that can be given. Of all the ways to express kindness, perhaps one of the most profound is simply making space for someone.

It may not seem that impactful when you’re talking about giving up your seat on a crowded bus, or making-up the couch as a bed for a friend or relative, but there are times that when someone makes space for you, it changes your life.

Late one afternoon in 1984, I sat waiting to see an admissions counselor at St. Bonaventure University. I was a high school senior with hopes of earning a journalism degree and eventually sitting in the chair kept warm for me by Channel 7’s Rick Azar. I had applied to other schools, but an earlier visit to campus had me sold on Bona – this is where I needed to be.

It was in the waning sunlight of that late afternoon when I got a dose of reality. My grades were good – good enough. My application was complete, my essay was solid, references were glowing and I would soon be graduating from a well-respected high school.

My admissions counselor, M.J. Telford, then addressed the practical matters of financing college and the discussion turned to tuition.

The question was simple: “How are you planning to pay for college?” It was a fair, appropriate question and I thought I had the answer – loans of course! Then I saw the look, and as she gathered herself to break the news, she said “Charles, there simply aren’t enough loans that you could secure to cover all the costs of college – here or most places.”

I explained that loans were my only option. There was no family contribution or college fund at home. I was the youngest of nine, and my parents were both disabled and separated for nearly a decade. I was already working to help pay for high school.

Plan A was thwarted, and there was no Plan B. For the first time, I let the thought seep in – there just wasn’t a place for me here. It showed on my face immediately. M.J. reassured me that my academic qualifications demonstrated that I needed to pursue a college degree.

Then she paused, and I could see in her face that she had an idea. I left with a promise that she would explore an opportunity for a new program that could possibly finance most of my college expenses.

She kept her promise. While I may not have been a perfect fit for the program she found, she said I clearly fit the spirit of the program’s intent. I never knew what strings M.J. found to pull, but what I did know is that she made a space for me. It was a space that opened a world of opportunity.

It was a space, as any Bona grad will tell you, among people who become lifelong friends, or more accurately, family. St. Bonaventure is a place that’s uniquely able to stay with you long after you’ve left the campus.

Now, almost 40 years later, my son is a Bonnie. Last winter, during a visit, we attended a Bonnies game. I was looking for a parking space in a crowded lot in front of the Admissions Building. As I did, a driver indicated that she was leaving, and that I could have her spot.

As I pulled closer, I realized the other driver was M.J. – and once again, she found a space for me.