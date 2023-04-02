The prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the news reminded me of my introduction to a computer in the early '60s. When I was a freshman, Hutch Tech High School had just acquired an IBM 1620 computer. It took up most of the room it was in. As I recall, we had classes in Fortan and COBOL.

Programming was done on punch cards which were fed into the machine as a deck. Sometime in the late '60s or early '70s, it became popular to make holiday wreaths out of used IBM punch cards.

Trying to beat the 1620 in a game of Three-Dimensional Tic Tac Toe was a frequent respite from the tedious punching of cards one at a time. It was rare that someone beat the giant computer. We often would allege that the machine “out-thought us.”

A March 29 News article by journalist Parmy Olson had the headline: “Artificial intelligence is really a giant plagiarism machine.” That same issue of the paper had an article about Elon Musk and other scientists wondering if tech companies are moving too fast in rolling out powerful artificial intelligence technology that could one day outsmart humans.

I’ll leave it to others to debate whether AI can ever actually “outsmart” a human. My purpose is to point out that many new technologies or inventions have an upside and a downside.

Consider fire: It is both beneficial and dangerous. The same is true of almost every manmade invention. Even a drinking cup could be used as a fatal missile if in a particularly vulnerable spot.

AI can, of course, be used in ways that can be very beneficial. There are times in which an emotion-free data-based decision would be the best, but often, human perspective adds to the decision-making.

Think about US Flight 1549 landing in the Hudson River. Would you have rather had AI flying the plane or the experienced Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and First Officer Jeffrey Skiles? “He (Skiles) had 20,000 hours of flight time like I did,” Sullenberger said. “He and I had only 208 seconds from losing thrust after being struck by a flock of birds to when we landed in the Hudson River. We did not have time to discuss what had happened and what to do about it. I had to rely on him immediately and intuitively knowing what he should do to help me. We had to be able to collaborate wordlessly.”

The human factor often makes the difference between a positive or negative outcome. But then there’s human nature.

Anthropologist Margaret Mead wrote that “Human nature is potentially aggressive and destructive and potentially orderly and constructive.” Mark Twain put it this way: “Everyone is a moon and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” One more, this from James Madison: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.”

A friend of mine, whenever he observes a particularly wrongful or selfish act, often responds with something like: “Never underestimate the power of human nature to screw things up.”

Yet, there are many who see human nature as basically good. Personally, I concur with the observation that people are motivated by either the desire for pleasure or the avoidance of pain. In either case, it is primarily self-centered.

How AI affects our future depends on the nature of the humans punching those data cards.