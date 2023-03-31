Getting older is often thought of as accompanied by all manner of disabilities and that may be so, but on the brighter, lighter side we can look back over almost 100 years and relive both good and bad days. Certainly, if we are honest with ourselves, we might confess that there were some things that we just might do differently.

Recently, our dishwasher decided to stop working. As this machine is an old and valued friend, we called for repair, but we had to wait for a part coming from a distant place. So, while we waited, it was back to washing dishes by hand. It was no real imposition; it seemed like old times. It offered a time to reminisce over one’s life.

Woolgathering, I remembered what a wonderful opportunity it was, in spite of complaints. Adult and child did dishes together; it was a time to bond in a special way, to discuss experiences, thoughts, feelings and secrets. Wonderful nuggets of wisdom traveled back and forth. Although the younger member considered it an onerous chore, the adult knew it for what it was.

This led me to consider the many special moments that so many children are missing today. Take the supper table. It was de rigueur to be present for the evening meal, come hell or high water. I will admit that in a growing family the first few years at the dinner table resembled the Battle at Bunker Hill, but before long things did settle down to a reasonably organized happening. Hopefully it started with a brief prayer of thanksgiving, recognizing that not everyone in the world was as fortunate as we were.

When the children started school, they had so much to share and I must confess again that, sometimes, it could be overwhelming when everyone wanted to talk at the same time. But as time elapsed, the dinner time became a place to learn proper deportment at the table, including how to hold a fork and – later – a knife. It was a time for the adults to pass on to their children the wisdom gained from years of experience in the world; time to impart advice for dealing with elders and with their own friends; and to resolve disagreements without resorting to violence. As the children began attending high school and were forming their own understandings of the world, the table could also become a debate stage, with strong opinions flying in all directions.

With the amazing demands on children’s lives today, the opportunity to sit down together for a meal often falls by the wayside. Sometimes it devolves into everybody grabbing food on the run at different times.

When the adults of my age were children, there were few if any adult-organized activities. We spent most of our free time outside, summer or winter. Sad to say, it is not as safe for kids to congregate and play outdoors except in unusual situations. Yes, we had school playgrounds, but most kids, by the dozens, were on the streets, especially in the summer, from morning to night. When the streetlights came on, everyone streaked for home and the streets were deserted. Those were glorious days filled with fun and not a care in the world.

My generation has much to account for. We are leaving a world that is full of pain, fear and anxiety for the next generation to attempt to resolve. They have been deprived of the many joys we all took for granted, feeling that they would never end. Sadly, they did, and it looks like they will never return.