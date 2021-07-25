My View: The glory of nature outside my front porch

In my creative writing class, one of the prompts was to write about your favorite place to go in the summer. The place I immediately thought of was my own front porch.

We live in a very old farmhouse in Wyoming County with a very large front porch. The front of our house faces an old road that is no longer used as a public road and now serves as a very long private driveway for us.

Our house is situated on a small hill in a valley. From my front porch, there are beautiful views of the surrounding hills, lushly filled with green trees, cows in the pastures and fields rife with corn for the cows.

It is a very quiet and peaceful place to sit and read, write, daydream and sometimes take an afternoon nap. Sometimes I like to watch the billowy white clouds change shape as they float by in the blue sky. In the distance I can hear the sounds of cows bellowing, roosters crowing and children laughing and playing in a pool. My lone set of wind chimes adds a touch of music to the air.

When my children come home for the weekend, it is our favorite place to sit and reminisce. When family and friends come to call it is a great place to bring out refreshments as we visit.