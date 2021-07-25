My View: The glory of nature outside my front porch

In my creative writing class, one of the prompts was to write about your favorite place to go in the summer. The place I immediately thought of was my own front porch.
We live in a very old farmhouse in Wyoming County with a very large front porch. The front of our house faces an old road that is no longer used as a public road and now serves as a very long private driveway for us.
Our house is situated on a small hill in a valley. From my front porch, there are beautiful views of the surrounding hills, lushly filled with green trees, cows in the pastures and fields rife with corn for the cows.
It is a very quiet and peaceful place to sit and read, write, daydream and sometimes take an afternoon nap. Sometimes I like to watch the billowy white clouds change shape as they float by in the blue sky. In the distance I can hear the sounds of cows bellowing, roosters crowing and children laughing and playing in a pool. My lone set of wind chimes adds a touch of music to the air.
When my children come home for the weekend, it is our favorite place to sit and reminisce. When family and friends come to call it is a great place to bring out refreshments as we visit.
From my porch I can watch our small vegetable garden growing. We used to have a large garden, and I always loved to can and freeze the surplus vegetables. This year we pared it down to just tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and basil. I am looking forward to making some delicious homemade spaghetti sauce, stuffed peppers and eggplant parmesan.
From my favorite lounge chair, I have witnessed an amazing array of God’s creatures, great and small. (Yes, “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot is one of my favorite books.).
I’ve seen many beautiful butterflies and moths. I won’t mention the mosquitoes and flies that can be annoying. I’ve seen chipmunks and squirrels scurry about, bunny rabbits hopping by, and if I’m very quiet, occasionally the doe that lives in the culvert on the side of our house will bring out her two fawns for a meal.
I’ve seen groundhogs pop their heads up beside the garage. Sometimes a stray cat will saunter by. I have seen red foxes in the past, though not this year.
But I did see a very large tom turkey about three feet tall with a 7- or 8-inch beard strutting by the pine trees twice. I hope this gorgeous animal does not become someone’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Of course, there are always birds, so many birds. They come to feed from the feeder that hangs on our magnolia tree.
We see robins, blue jays, starlings, cardinals, finches and many other birds that I don’t recognize. My hanging flower baskets attract hummingbirds, which remind me of my honeymoon.
The first time I saw a hummingbird, my husband and I were sitting in a booth by a window in a restaurant in California. A hummingbird fluttered for a few seconds outside the window. I thought it was a very large insect instead of a very small bird. Now hummingbirds always make us both smile.