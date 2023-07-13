Carmen J. GentileThe “Cabrini” movie, which was filmed in Buffalo two years ago, is finally going to be screened to a Buffalo audience this month. I’ll never forget my personal experience as an extra.

At my wife Kathleen’s urging I reluctantly agreed to volunteer as an extra for the film along with her.

We were directed to go to the old Buffalo China location for costume assignment. There I was told my role would be an “injured pump worker” who was injured after an explosion. Eight men were selected to have that role. I was tailored in the traditional clothing of a 19th-century laborer. This included a heavy bulky cotton shirt, work pants with suspenders, work boots and appropriate hat.

After a week or so we were called for filming. We arrived in the early morning and had to first don our costumes. Then a full crew worked on make-up and readiness for filming, which in my case included being bandaged around the head and having dirt placed on my torso and blood scattered on the bandage. After that we waited for hours before a bus arrived to transport us to the filming location. There we were placed in a large outside tent waiting to be called. We waited in that tent, with a floor of dirt and straw, for several more hours. It was summer and it had rained earlier. Along with the dampness and humidity, and being required to remain in full costume, it was uncomfortable to say the least.

Finally, around 6 p.m., after waiting all day the call came. We had to trudge through a wooded area and up a hill to get to the scene. All of us eight pump workers merely had to lie in a hospital room bed while Mother Cabrini walked through. Pretty simple.

Still more delays and after standing around on set for quite some time, a crew member walked by, stopped, looked me over and said “Need more dirt.” He then went to a table that looked like a mini pharmacy with all sorts of different colored bottles of various liquids apparently made to make mud and dirt look authentic. He then applied it creatively over my costume and bandages. Shortly thereafter a woman with an artists palette walked slowly by me, stopped, and looked at me closely. I thought her face was going to touch mine. She then started brushing areas of my bandages with reddish paint oils apparently to create the image of a head bleed.

Another crew member, assumedly of some importance, walked by, stopped, looked and asked “How are you on crutches?” He then explained that I would start the scene by entering the hospital room hobbling on crutches, then go to one of the beds, take my hat off and lie down. Wow! Was this my come-out role? He provided actual 19th-century-style crutches.

Finally, they brought us to the hospital room set to shoot the scene. Well, they did at least twenty takes. Each take had me entering, hobbling on crutches and lying on the bed. For each take I had to start from the beginning, which meant getting out of the bed and walking back—on a hot and muggy night! I was exhausted, while my other pump worker colleagues merely had to continue to lie in bed for each take.

After that one day I decided my thespian pursuits were over. I did not go back, although asked to. That was my only and last brush with stardom. I could not help but wonder—did Tom Cruise start this way?