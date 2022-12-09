My View: The force is strong with Buffalo expats

To me, the charm of Buffalo is the community. And Bills Backers bars across the U.S. help to provide that community for expatriate Buffalonians looking for a slice of home, maybe a pint of Blue Light and a place to root on their favorite football team with a whole bunch of people that share that common love.

A Western New York talent attraction initiative called “Be in Buffalo” is introducing – or reintroducing – a new Buffalo to folks all across the country. As part of the Be in Buffalo Hometown Touchdown sweepstakes – which gives a free trip to Buffalo to an out-of-towner, I recently traveled to some Bills Backers bars to chat with those ex-Buffalonians and share the great momentum happening here in Buffalo. Over the past few weeks, I visited Exiles Bar in Washington, D.C., and Delilah’s in Chicago.

I have been blown away by the community that these bars have created – the rituals, songs and just sheer attendance numbers. I also was blown away by the remaining love for Buffalo these expats each have.

In Chicago at Delilah’s Bar, a handful of the founding members of the chapter wrote a song, its lyrics printed on hundreds of slips of paper to be passed around to those in attendance and sung at the end of each third quarter.

“This is the home of the Buffalo crew,” cheered well over 100 Bills fans packed into the lower level of the bar.

When the Bills need a boost or pep talk even, there’s a menu item for that. For $1 per person, you can buy the entire bar a round of shots – poured in Bills logo shot glasses – and take the floor to make a speech. When I was in attendance, three different folks took Delilah’s owner Mike Miller up on the offer.

At Delilah’s, I met Katie, who despite only being in Chicago for a conference still made sure to pack and wear her glittery Bills bomber jacket. In a “Buffalo is a large living room” twist of fate, she just so happened to head up a Bills Backers chapter of her own in Houston and while away from her home bar, found a spot full of her favorite people, most of whom she had just met, but shared a commonality with for decades.

In D.C., I met Andrew, who grew up with a military dad, and so their family moved around a lot throughout his childhood. He listed several Army bases where he had lived, including Germany. With no hometown and the Bills often on his national TV broadcast, he chose them as his team, a seemingly small choice to the uninitiated, but one with major implications to the devout.

Between D.C. and Chicago Bills Backers bars, I met several couples with a similar story – one of them grew up in Buffalo as a diehard fan and the other converted to becoming a Bills fan.

I met people with roots in Rochester, Syracuse and Utica that love the Bills and feel that affinity for upstate. I met people who had never been to Buffalo, but their parents grew up here and have carried on the tradition of fandom.

Above all else, I met good, kind people. Because it’s what we do best. The City of Good Neighbors is not just a bumper sticker slogan, it’s a way of life.

I feel it every day here in Western New York, with lifelong Buffalonians and newcomers alike. I felt it in each Backers Bar I was in and every conversation I had.

And as always, each conversation ends with “Go Bills!”